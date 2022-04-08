ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Girardeau, MO

This Is the County in the Cape Girardeau, MO-IL Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0f36DnBR00 Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 970,000 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Cape Girardeau metropolitan area, which covers parts of Missouri and Illinois, a total of 294 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 303 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 298 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though COVID-19 deaths per capita in the metro area are closely in line with comparable national rate, one part of the metro area stands out as having a higher rate than the rest.

The broader Cape Girardeau metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Bollinger County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Bollinger County stands at 309 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the Cape Girardeau metro area, Bollinger County ranks among the middle 50% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 6, 2022.

These are all the counties in Missouri where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Bollinger County, MO 309 38 21,081 2,589
2 Cape Girardeau County, MO 308 241 23,926 18,740
3 Alexander County, IL 230 15 19,565 1,278

US Towns Where the Motor Vehicle Theft Rate Is Soaring

Motor vehicle theft, one of the most serious offenses tracked by the FBI, is on the rise in the United States. There were a total of 810,400 motor vehicle thefts nationwide in 2020, up 12% from the previous year and the most in over a decade.  Motor vehicle theft can be either the theft or […]
