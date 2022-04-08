COVID-19: How Cases in the New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area Compare to Other Major Metros

The U.S. reported over 199,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending April 5, bringing the total count to more than 79.4 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 974,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 8.9 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 9.1 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of COVID-19 grew at an average rate of 10.2 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 17.0% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The New Orleans-Metairie, LA metro area consists of Jefferson Parish, Orleans Parish, St. Tammany Parish, and five other parishes. As of April 5, there were 24,115.4 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 New Orleans residents, roughly in line with the national rate. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 24,597.7 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

The incidence of coronavirus cases depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring parishes. Within the New Orleans-Metairie metro area, St. Tammany Parish has the highest incidence of COVID-19 cases. As of April 5, there were 26,718.3 cases per 100,000 residents in St. Tammany Parish, the most of any county in New Orleans-Metairie, and far greater than the county with the lowest incidence. In Orleans Parish, there were 21,422.3 cases per 100,000 residents -- the least of any county in New Orleans-Metairie.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and parish governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the New Orleans-Metairie metro area, unemployment peaked at 20.0% in April 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 5.3%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the New Orleans-Metairie, LA metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the parish level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

These are all the parishes in Louisiana where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 5 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 5 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of April 5 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of April 5 per 100,000 residents 10780 Alexandria, LA 153,310 36,438 23,767.5 668 435.7 35380 New Orleans-Metairie, LA 1,267,777 305,730 24,115.4 3,841 303.0 29180 Lafayette, LA 489,914 119,187 24,328.1 1,459 297.8 12940 Baton Rouge, LA 854,318 211,468 24,752.8 2,736 320.3 25220 Hammond, LA 132,057 32,936 24,940.7 593 449.0 29340 Lake Charles, LA 208,549 52,890 25,360.9 710 340.4 26380 Houma-Thibodaux, LA 210,162 55,456 26,387.3 778 370.2 43340 Shreveport-Bossier City, LA 399,619 105,597 26,424.4 1,766 441.9 33740 Monroe, LA 203,457 60,192 29,584.6 1,002 492.5

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .