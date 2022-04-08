ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

COVID-19: How Cases in the New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area Compare to Other Major Metros

By Evan Comen
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cCMeU_0f36DSb400 The U.S. reported over 199,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending April 5, bringing the total count to more than 79.4 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 974,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 8.9 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 9.1 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of COVID-19 grew at an average rate of 10.2 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 17.0% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA metro area consists of Kings County, Queens County, New York County, and 20 other counties. As of April 5, there were 26,896.6 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 New York residents, 9.3% higher than the national rate. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 24,597.7 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

The incidence of coronavirus cases depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the New York-Newark-Jersey City metro area, Richmond County has the highest incidence of COVID-19 cases. As of April 5, there were 34,871.0 cases per 100,000 residents in Richmond County, the most of any county in New York-Newark-Jersey City, and far greater than the county with the lowest incidence. In Pike County, there were 18,247.9 cases per 100,000 residents -- the least of any county in New York-Newark-Jersey City.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the New York-Newark-Jersey City metro area, unemployment peaked at 17.2% in June 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 7.0%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in New York where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 5 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 5 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of April 5 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of April 5 per 100,000 residents
28740 Kingston, NY 178,665 31,690 17,737.1 360 201.5
48060 Watertown-Fort Drum, NY 112,842 20,039 17,758.5 135 119.6
27060 Ithaca, NY 102,642 18,775 18,291.7 84 81.8
10580 Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY 880,736 174,349 19,795.8 1,414 160.5
40380 Rochester, NY 1,072,877 212,470 19,803.8 2,163 201.6
24020 Glens Falls, NY 125,892 25,666 20,387.3 238 189.1
15380 Buffalo-Cheektowaga, NY 1,130,175 256,462 22,692.2 3,177 281.1
46540 Utica-Rome, NY 292,016 67,122 22,985.7 972 332.9
13780 Binghamton, NY 241,874 55,920 23,119.5 594 245.6
45060 Syracuse, NY 652,416 152,272 23,339.7 1,353 207.4
21300 Elmira, NY 84,895 21,311 25,102.8 230 270.9
39100 Poughkeepsie-Newburgh-Middletown, NY 673,839 173,896 25,806.8 1,797 266.7
35620 New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA 19,294,236 5,189,487 26,896.6 77,679 402.6

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .

Comments / 0

Related
New Jersey Monitor

‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market

WASHINGTON — Jon Zang walks his dog several times a day in his mobile home community in West Goshen Township, Pennsylvania. It’s quiet, as most of his neighbors are at work. But he often wonders how many more walks he and his bulldog mix, Ladybug, will have down the streets of the place he’s called […] The post ‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
REAL ESTATE
The Independent

Judge allows Trump Organisation to keep golf course in the Bronx in ruling against NYC

A judge on Friday rejected New York City’s appeal and ruled that the Trump Organisation can continue to operate a city-owned golf course in the Bronx. New York City authorities had ended the organisation’s contract to operate the Ferry Point golf course last February – in the aftermath of the 6 January 2021 Capitol riots. It had said at that time the Trump brand was “synonymous with an insurrection against the federal government”, and thus destroyed the golf course’s ability to draw “professional tournament-quality events”.The city had, around the same time, also cancelled the company’s contracts to run two ice...
GOLF
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Newark, NJ
Government
City
Newark, NJ
Newark, NJ
Health
County
Staten Island, NY
Staten Island, NY
Health
City
Rochester, NY
City
Binghamton, NY
City
Staten Island, NY
Newark, NJ
Coronavirus
Staten Island, NY
Coronavirus
City
Elmira, NY
Staten Island, NY
Government
Beach Radio

2 New Jersey Sub Shops Named Among Best Italian Subs In America

One thing is for sure here in New Jersey. We don't mess around with our subs. And in particular, we don't mess around with the beloved Italian subs. And in a recent article, the 15 best Italian subs in all of America were revealed, and to pretty much no one's surprise here in the Garden State, two New Jersey sub shops made the top 15 in the U.S.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metropolitan Areas#U S Census Bureau#Covid#Americans
PIX11

Zip codes with the most expensive homes in New York

The Census Bureau in April 2020 launched a Household Pulse Survey providing weekly updates on how individuals and families have been affected during the pandemic. Data show ongoing difficulties in finding work, affording food, and paying the rent. Meanwhile, the pandemic has created a “seesaw effect” on rent, with rental rates in the most expensive U.S. cities […]
REAL ESTATE
24/7 Wall St.

US Towns Where the Motor Vehicle Theft Rate Is Soaring

Motor vehicle theft, one of the most serious offenses tracked by the FBI, is on the rise in the United States. There were a total of 810,400 motor vehicle thefts nationwide in 2020, up 12% from the previous year and the most in over a decade.  Motor vehicle theft can be either the theft or […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

109K+
Followers
67K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy