COVID-19: How Cases in the Odessa, TX Metro Area Compare to Other Major Metros

The U.S. reported over 199,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending April 5, bringing the total count to more than 79.4 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 974,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 8.9 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 9.1 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of COVID-19 grew at an average rate of 10.2 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 17.0% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Odessa, TX metro area consists of just Ector County. As of April 5, there were 23,273.9 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Odessa residents, roughly in line with the national rate. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 24,597.7 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Odessa metro area, unemployment peaked at 16.5% in May 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 7.3%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Odessa, TX metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in Texas where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 5 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 5 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of April 5 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of April 5 per 100,000 residents 13140 Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX 395,174 73,567 18,616.4 1,433 362.6 30980 Longview, TX 284,796 54,954 19,295.9 1,316 462.1 47020 Victoria, TX 99,674 19,769 19,833.7 442 443.4 46340 Tyler, TX 227,449 45,384 19,953.5 962 423.0 28660 Killeen-Temple, TX 444,716 89,732 20,177.4 1,192 268.0 43300 Sherman-Denison, TX 131,014 27,090 20,677.2 631 481.6 12420 Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX 2,114,441 450,163 21,289.9 3,502 165.6 45500 Texarkana, TX-AR 149,292 32,876 22,021.3 708 474.2 10180 Abilene, TX 170,669 38,140 22,347.4 882 516.8 26420 Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX 6,884,138 1,570,608 22,814.9 15,855 230.3 48660 Wichita Falls, TX 141,999 32,444 22,848.0 709 499.3 47380 Waco, TX 268,361 61,501 22,917.3 962 358.5 36220 Odessa, TX 160,579 37,373 23,273.9 700 435.9 32580 McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX 855,176 201,554 23,568.7 3,879 453.6 33260 Midland, TX 173,816 41,104 23,648.0 522 300.3 19100 Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX 7,320,663 1,740,828 23,779.6 18,578 253.8 15180 Brownsville-Harlingen, TX 421,666 101,567 24,087.1 2,018 478.6 21340 El Paso, TX 836,062 207,294 24,794.1 3,712 444.0 11100 Amarillo, TX 263,776 65,529 24,842.7 1,247 472.7 18580 Corpus Christi, TX 428,548 110,567 25,800.4 1,820 424.7 17780 College Station-Bryan, TX 258,029 69,774 27,041.1 548 212.4 41700 San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX 2,468,193 674,176 27,314.6 7,812 316.5 31180 Lubbock, TX 316,474 96,859 30,605.7 1,400 442.4 29700 Laredo, TX 273,526 93,038 34,014.3 1,030 376.6 41660 San Angelo, TX 117,986 40,927 34,688.0 462 391.6

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .