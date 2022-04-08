ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

This Is the County in the Charleston, WV Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0f36DH8J00 Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 970,000 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Charleston metropolitan area, located in West Virginia, a total of 839 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 386 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 298 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 death rate across the metro area is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Charleston metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Clay County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Clay County stands at 467 for every 100,000 people.

With the highest per capita death rate in the Charleston metro area, Clay County ranks among the top 25% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 6, 2022.

These are all the counties in West Virginia where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Clay County, WV 467 41 26,648 2,341
2 Kanawha County, WV 388 721 25,354 47,084
3 Boone County, WV 337 77 28,759 6,562

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .

Comments / 0

Related
New Jersey Monitor

‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market

WASHINGTON — Jon Zang walks his dog several times a day in his mobile home community in West Goshen Township, Pennsylvania. It’s quiet, as most of his neighbors are at work. But he often wonders how many more walks he and his bulldog mix, Ladybug, will have down the streets of the place he’s called […] The post ‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
REAL ESTATE
The Independent

Hundreds to blockade West Virginia coal plant where Senator Joe Manchin makes $500,000 a year

Hundreds of activists are gathering in West Virginia to blockade the coal plant which earns the state’s Senator Joe Manchin around half a million dollars a year. The West Virginia Rising coalition intends to hold the non-violent protest at the Grant Town Coal Waste Power Plant on Saturday, 9th April, dubbing it “The Coal Baron Blockade”. Mr Manchin made nearly $492,000 in business income from Enersystems Inc., a company based in Fairmont, West Virgina, according to a 2020 disclosure filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. There is no evidence that this breaks any laws. The Independent has contacted...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Inmate asks judges to halt firing squad or electrocution

A South Carolina inmate set to die either by a firing squad or in the electric chair later this month is asking the state Supreme Court to halt his execution until judges can determine if either method is cruel and unusual punishment.Richard Bernard Moore is set to die April 29 unless a court steps in. He has until next Friday to choose between the South Carolina's electric chair, which has been used twice in the past 30 years, or being shot by three volunteers who are prison workers in rules the state finalized last month.State law also allows...
CONGRESS & COURTS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the County in the Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 950,000 Americans have died from the virus — more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined. In the Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin metropolitan area, located […]
MURFREESBORO, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clay, WV
City
Charleston, WV
Charleston, WV
Health
Charleston, WV
Coronavirus
County
Clay County, WV
State
West Virginia State
Charleston, WV
Government
Clay County, WV
Government
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties In the Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Slowest

After adding over 208,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 79.5 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 970,000 COVID-19-related deaths — the highest death toll of any country. New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties In the Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Slowest

After adding over 208,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 79.5 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 970,000 COVID-19-related deaths — the highest death toll of any country. New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average […]
CULPEPER COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Advisors#Metropolitan Areas#Covid#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
World War II
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
24/7 Wall St.

The Tallest Building in Every State

For more than four decades, from 1931 until 1972, the Empire State Building was the tallest building in the world. Standing at 1,454-foot, including the antenna, it was the first building in history with more than 100 stories. At the time, it was hardly believed that it was possible to build anything above 1,000 feet. […]
REAL ESTATE
24/7 Wall St.

US Towns Where the Motor Vehicle Theft Rate Is Soaring

Motor vehicle theft, one of the most serious offenses tracked by the FBI, is on the rise in the United States. There were a total of 810,400 motor vehicle thefts nationwide in 2020, up 12% from the previous year and the most in over a decade.  Motor vehicle theft can be either the theft or […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

109K+
Followers
67K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy