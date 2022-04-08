ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Rapids, IA

This Is the County in the Cedar Rapids, IA Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0f36DCig00 Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 970,000 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Cedar Rapids metropolitan area, located in Iowa, a total of 727 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 271 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 298 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though deaths attributable to the virus are less common across the metro area than they are nationwide, this is not the case in some parts of the city.

The broader Cedar Rapids metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Jones County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Jones County stands at 350 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the Cedar Rapids metro area, Jones County ranks among the middle 50% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 6, 2022.

These are all the counties in Iowa where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Jones County, IA 350 72 26,488 5,448
2 Benton County, IA 300 77 23,437 6,006
3 Linn County, IA 260 578 23,387 51,948

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .

Comments / 0

Related
New Jersey Monitor

‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market

WASHINGTON — Jon Zang walks his dog several times a day in his mobile home community in West Goshen Township, Pennsylvania. It’s quiet, as most of his neighbors are at work. But he often wonders how many more walks he and his bulldog mix, Ladybug, will have down the streets of the place he’s called […] The post ‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
REAL ESTATE
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties in the Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 960,000 Americans have died from the virus — more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined. In the Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade metropolitan area, located […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Coronavirus
State
Iowa State
Jones County, IA
Government
Cedar Rapids, IA
Government
City
Cedar Rapids, IA
County
Jones County, IA
Local
Iowa Government
Jones County, IA
Health
Cedar Rapids, IA
Coronavirus
Local
Iowa Health
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Prosser remains powerless as Benton PUD restores electricity to Benton City

UPDATE at 9:55 p.m. on April 11, 2o22: Power has been restored to Benton City, but crews from the Public Utility District are still working to restore power for customers in Prosser. KENNEWICK, Wash. — Residents across the area ranging from Prosser to Benton City are experiencing power outages as unexpected snowfall impacts transmission lines in Southeastern Washington. According to...
BENTON CITY, WA
Cool 98.7

Blizzard Warning Set To Impact Western & Central North Dakota!

Ready for a three-day storm? Yep, you can forget about high school baseball and spring sports for a while. The National Weather Service in Bismarck has issued a Blizzard Warning for all of western and much of central North Dakota. All of eastern North Dakota is in a Winter Storm Watch with the exception of one county in extreme southeast North Dakota, Richland.
BISMARCK, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Advisors#Metropolitan Areas#Covid#Benton County#Americans
24/7 Wall St.

The Tallest Building in Every State

For more than four decades, from 1931 until 1972, the Empire State Building was the tallest building in the world. Standing at 1,454-foot, including the antenna, it was the first building in history with more than 100 stories. At the time, it was hardly believed that it was possible to build anything above 1,000 feet. […]
REAL ESTATE
24/7 Wall St.

US Towns Where the Motor Vehicle Theft Rate Is Soaring

Motor vehicle theft, one of the most serious offenses tracked by the FBI, is on the rise in the United States. There were a total of 810,400 motor vehicle thefts nationwide in 2020, up 12% from the previous year and the most in over a decade.  Motor vehicle theft can be either the theft or […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

109K+
Followers
67K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy