This Is the County in the Burlington-South Burlington, VT Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0f36DBpx00 Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 970,000 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Burlington-South Burlington metropolitan area, located in Vermont, a total of 237 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 109 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 298 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though deaths attributable to the virus are less common across the metro area than they are nationwide, some parts of the metro area have more deaths per capita than others.

The broader Burlington metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Franklin County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Franklin County stands at 135 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the Burlington-South Burlington metro area, Franklin County ranks among the bottom 10% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 6, 2022.

These are all the counties in Vermont where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Franklin County, VT 135 66 19,423 9,522
2 Chittenden County, VT 102 166 19,163 31,054
3 Grand Isle County, VT 72 5 14,803 1,031

US Towns Where the Motor Vehicle Theft Rate Is Soaring

Motor vehicle theft, one of the most serious offenses tracked by the FBI, is on the rise in the United States. There were a total of 810,400 motor vehicle thefts nationwide in 2020, up 12% from the previous year and the most in over a decade.  Motor vehicle theft can be either the theft or […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
