Dayton, OH

This Is the County in the Dayton, OH Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0f36DAxE00 Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 970,000 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Dayton metropolitan area, located in Ohio, a total of 2,981 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 371 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 298 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 death rate across the metro area is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Dayton metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Miami County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Miami County stands at 454 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the Dayton metro area, Miami County ranks among the middle 50% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 6, 2022.

These are all the counties in Ohio where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Miami County, OH 454 476 24,515 25,692
2 Montgomery County, OH 375 1,995 23,804 126,644
3 Greene County, OH 308 510 22,602 37,476

