Gulfport, MS

This Is the County in the Gulfport-Biloxi-Pascagoula, MS Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0f36D6VZ00 Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 970,000 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Gulfport-Biloxi-Pascagoula metropolitan area, located in Mississippi, a total of 1,275 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 326 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 298 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 death rate across the metro area is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Gulfport metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Harrison County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Harrison County stands at 327 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the Gulfport-Biloxi-Pascagoula metro area, Harrison County ranks among the middle 50% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 6, 2022.

These are all the counties in Mississippi where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Harrison County, MS 327 663 26,441 53,577
2 Jackson County, MS 325 461 25,973 36,885
3 Hancock County, MS 324 151 26,172 12,210

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Advisors#Metropolitan Areas#Covid#Americans
