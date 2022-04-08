This Is the County in the Green Bay, WI Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 970,000 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Green Bay metropolitan area, located in Wisconsin, a total of 721 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 227 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 298 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though deaths attributable to the virus are less common across the metro area than they are nationwide, this is not the case in some parts of the city.

The broader Green Bay metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Oconto County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Oconto County stands at 314 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the Green Bay metro area, Oconto County ranks among the middle 50% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 6, 2022.

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases 1 Oconto County, WI 314 118 30,293 11,377 2 Kewaunee County, WI 290 59 28,605 5,824 3 Brown County, WI 209 544 32,287 83,877

