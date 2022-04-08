ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is the County in the Fort Wayne, IN Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0f36D4k700 Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 970,000 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Fort Wayne metropolitan area, located in Indiana, a total of 1,390 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 322 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 298 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 death rate across the metro area is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Fort Wayne metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Wells County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Wells County stands at 472 for every 100,000 people.

With the highest per capita death rate in the Fort Wayne metro area, Wells County ranks among the top 25% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 6, 2022.

These are all the counties in Indiana where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Wells County, IN 472 132 23,244 6,496
2 Allen County, IN 317 1,174 28,025 103,696
3 Whitley County, IN 250 84 28,678 9,650

