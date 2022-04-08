ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Turkish drone is so effective, Ukrainian troops are singing about it

By CNN
CNN
CNN
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Drones are playing a key role in Ukraine’s counter offensives against Russia’s...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

NATO flexes its muscles on Putin's doorstep: Alliance sends 30,000 troops, 50 vessels and 200 aircraft to Russian-neighbour Norway for military drills

NATO has sent tens of thousands of troops, including Royal Marines, an aircraft carrier, a destroyer ship and a nuclear-powered attack submarine to Norway, which borders Russia. Troops from 28 countries in Europe and North America are taking part in an exercise lasting around a month, which began in northern...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russia#Ukraine#Turkish#Ukrainian
The Independent

Ukranian woman ‘raped by teenage Russian soldier’ as she sheltered in school

A young Ukrainian woman was raped and stabbed in a vicious attack, it has been claimed, after the village where she lived was occupied by Russian troops. The claim comes amid deepening concern over reports of sexual violence as the war enters its second month.The mother of the victim has made a video in which she talks about what happened to her daughter, who has been left traumatised by her ordeal. Neighbours of the family told The Independent separately about the assault, and also what had supposedly happened to the Russian soldier accused of carrying it out.The rape took place...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
TheDailyBeast

Putin: Russian Troops Killing Ukrainian Kids Are Heroes

Even as the Kremlin on Wednesday touted a “possible compromise” in peace talks with Ukraine, President Vladimir Putin went on the record to claim Russian soldiers waging war against Ukrainian civilians, including children, are displaying “courage and heroism.” In a speech that sounded both disconnected from reality and paranoid, the Russian leader accused the West of a plot to cancel “Russia” and insisted the country would not be hurt by U.S. sanctions. He said Russia’s “special operation” in Ukraine—in which countless civilians have been killed by Russian troops firing at residential buildings—was going “strictly according to plan.” “All the goals of the special operation will unconditionally be met,” he said in a video address aired by Russian media. Sanctions against Russia will only bolster Russian businesses, he said, telling citizens not to believe the West’s claim that Russian citizens are struggling because of “acts of hostility” by Moscow. The sanctions, he claimed, are part of a conspiracy to divide Russian society and hold back a “strong and contemporary Russia.” “It’s apparent that organizing an economic blitzkrieg against Russia and demoralizing our society, taking us by force, didn’t work,” he said. He went on to announce a series of economic measures aimed at countering the effects of sanctions, including an increase in social assistance, pensions, and the minimum wage.
POLITICS
WHIO Dayton

Moscow sets 5 a.m. Monday deadline for Ukraine to surrender Mariupol; Ukraine declines

MOSCOW — Russia’s defense ministry issued an ultimatum late Sunday to those people who remain hunkered down in the besieged eastern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol. “Lay down your arms… A terrible humanitarian catastrophe has developed… All who lay down their arms are guaranteed safe passage out of Mariupol,” Col.-Gen. Mikhail Mizintsev, director of the Russian National Defense Management Center, said during a Sunday news briefing, The Guardian reported.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Doing their duty? Wounded Russian soldiers look distinctly awkward as they are handed courage medals by Putin’s deputy defence minister after fighting during the invasion of Ukraine

Footage has emerged of several wounded Russian soldiers frozen with fear and regret as they wait in line to receive medals of honour from Russia's deputy minister of defence. The soldiers had not long returned from the frontlines in Ukraine, where they had sustained a variety of crippling injuries amid Putin's invasion.
MILITARY
CNN

CNN

979K+
Followers
143K+
Post
768M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy