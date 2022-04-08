Meta removes Facebook accounts to tackle misinformation ahead of Philippine election

Thousands of students marched in cities around Indonesia on Monday to protest against rumours that the government is considering postponing the 2024 presidential election to allow President Joko Widodo to remain in office beyond the two-term legal limit, calling it a threat to the country’s democracy.They demonstrated in front of the Parliament building in the capital, Jakarta, where police used tear gas and water cannons to try to disperse the crowds, and in large cities all over the country.Widodo denied on Sunday that his administration is attempting to delay the vote after senior politicians, including a close ally, supported the...
