Broward County, FL

Fire Weather Watch issued for Big Cypress, Coastal Broward County, Coastal Miami Dade County by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-09 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-09 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Target Area: Big Cypress; Coastal Broward County; Coastal Miami Dade County; Coastal Palm Beach County;...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Glades, Hendry, Inland Broward County, Inland Collier County by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-17 08:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-17 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Glades; Hendry; Inland Broward County; Inland Collier County; Inland Miami-Dade County; Inland Palm Beach County; Mainland Monroe Areas of Fog Possible Through the Morning Commute Areas of fog...some locally dense...continues across portions of the area, especially inland areas and across Alligator Alley. Visibilities are likely to be reduced to around 1 mile in general, with localized areas experiencing reduced visibilities to one- half of a mile at times. Motorists are advised to drive with caution this morning as visibilities may widely vary over short distances. Use low beam headlights and leave extra distance between your vehicle and others on the road when encountering significant reductions in visibility. Allow extra travel time.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Orange County Coastal, San Diego County Coastal Areas by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-17 01:43:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-17 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Orange County Coastal; San Diego County Coastal Areas BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Surf of 3 to 6 feet with sets to 7 feet and high rip current risk. * WHERE...San Diego County Coastal Areas and Orange County Coastal Areas. * WHEN...Through this morning. * IMPACTS...Elevated surf and strong rip currents will create hazardous swimming conditions.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
The Independent

Beachgoers run for cover as waterspout turns into tornado in Florida

A waterspout turned into a tornado at a Florida beach this weekend, sending beachgoers running for cover.The incident happened at Fort Myers beach in southwest Florida on Saturday. Video of the incident showed dark clouds forming and chairs and tents being blown away by powerful gusts as beachgoers ran for shelter.The National Weather Service (NWS) later confirmed that the waterspout had moved onshore as a weak tornado and that they were investigating the sudden weather change.NWS said that the tornado had peak winds of around 65mph.“Essentially, because a waterspout is basically a tornado over water, that means that the...
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Camden, Coastal Glynn, Inland Glynn by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-19 10:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-19 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Coastal Camden; Coastal Glynn; Inland Glynn A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Camden and central Glynn Counties through 900 PM EDT At 813 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles east of Waverly, or 8 miles southwest of Brunswick, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph, pea size hail, and minor flooding due to heavy rainfall. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Minor flooding due to heavy rainfall is possible. Locations impacted include Brunswick, St. Simons Island, Woodbine, Dock Junction, Country Club Estates, Waverly, Sea Island, Jekyll Island and Dover Bluff. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CAMDEN COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Grant, Sioux by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-06 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-07 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Grant; Sioux WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM MDT /10 AM CDT/ THIS MORNING TO 6 PM MDT /7 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the High Wind Watch, northwest winds up to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. For the Wind Advisory, northwest winds up to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Grant and Sioux Counties. * WHEN...For the High Wind Watch, from Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening. For the Wind Advisory, from 9 AM MDT /10 AM CDT/ this morning to 6 PM MDT /7 PM CDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Objects left unsecured outside could be blown around. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds may continue into Wednesday.
GRANT COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Coastal Bryan, Coastal Chatham, Coastal Liberty by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-13 03:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-13 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Coastal Bryan; Coastal Chatham; Coastal Liberty; Coastal McIntosh FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures in the middle to upper 20s. * WHERE...In South Carolina, Beaufort, Coastal Colleton and Coastal Jasper Counties. In Georgia, Coastal Liberty, Coastal Chatham, Coastal Bryan and Coastal McIntosh Counties. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
BRYAN COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Collier County by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-13 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-13 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Collier County HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Collier County. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Wilcox by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 09:43:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-05 10:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Wilcox A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 AM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN BUTLER...NORTHEASTERN MONROE...SOUTHEASTERN WILCOX AND NORTH CENTRAL CONECUH COUNTIES At 1013 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Beatrice, or 16 miles northeast of Monroeville, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Pine Apple around 1030 AM CDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
WILCOX COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Coastal Palm Beach County by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-13 03:39:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-13 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Palm Beach County HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves up to 8 feet expected in the surf zone. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Coastal Palm Beach County. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, from midnight EST tonight to noon EDT Sunday. For the High Rip Current Risk, from Sunday morning through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bolivar Peninsula, Chambers, Coastal Galveston by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-14 19:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-15 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Bolivar Peninsula; Chambers; Coastal Galveston; Galveston Island Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of central Galveston and south central Chambers Counties through 100 AM CDT At 1229 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Smith Point to 6 miles southeast of Schlitterbahn to 9 miles south of San Luis Pass. Movement was east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Galveston Causeway, Galveston Island West End, Texas City, Galveston Pier 21, Tiki Island, Pelican Island, Crystal Beach, Schlitterbahn, Scholes Field, The Strand, Port Bolivar, Offatts Bayou, Gilchrist, Rollover Pass, Galveston Pleasure Pier, Bolivar Peninsula and Moody Gardens. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CHAMBERS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Santa Clarita Valley, Ventura County Coastal Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 06:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-21 06:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Santa Clarita Valley; Ventura County Coastal Valleys; Ventura County Interior Valleys WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM SUNDAY TO 6 AM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...North winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Ventura County Interior Valleys and Ventura County Coastal Valleys. * WHEN...From 6 AM Sunday to 6 AM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Major roadways that will be impacted by the gusty winds include Highways 14, 23, and 118, as well as Interstate 5.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Central Coast, North Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 22:40:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-05 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Central Coast; North Coast WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...North Coast and Central Coast. * WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
CLALLAM COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Ocean, Eastern Monmouth, Middlesex by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-19 21:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-19 22:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Coastal Ocean; Eastern Monmouth; Middlesex; Northwestern Burlington; Ocean; Southeastern Burlington; Western Monmouth Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northern Ocean, east central Burlington, Monmouth and northeastern Middlesex Counties through 1030 PM EDT At 953 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking showers and thunderstorms along a line extending from Perth Amboy to West Freehold to near Presidential Lakes Estates. Movement was east at 40 mph. This line of showers and storms has a history of producing 40-50 mph wind gusts. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 45 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Toms River, Perth Amboy, Long Branch, Asbury Park, Sandy Hook, Lakewood, Middletown, Old Bridge, Jackson, Howell, Marlboro, Tinton Falls, Holmdel, Red Bank, Beachwood, Matawan, Manasquan, Highlands, Point Pleasant Beach and Presidential Lakes Estates. This includes the following highways Interstate 195 in New Jersey between mile markers 20 and 34. Garden State Parkway between mile markers 74 and 129. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Coastal Volusia, Indian River, Martin, Northern Brevard County by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 04:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-24 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If caught in a rip current, don`t panic! Relax and float. Don`t try to swim directly against a rip or longshore current. If you are able, swim parallel to shore, and then toward shore at an angle away from the rip current. Today you will need to swim toward the north, since the longshore current will carry you in that direction. If you are unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Volusia; Indian River; Martin; Northern Brevard County; Southern Brevard County; St. Lucie BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...gusty south-southeast winds will produce choppy surf and a strong northward flowing longshore current. There will also be a Moderate risk of life-threatening rip currents. * WHERE...Southern Brevard, Indian River, St. Lucie, Martin, Coastal Volusia and Northern Brevard Counties. * WHEN...Through late this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong currents and breaking waves can knock you off your feet and make you even more susceptible to being caught in the seaward pull of a rip current. If you decide to enter the ocean, so so only within sight of a lifeguard, and never swim alone.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Baldwin Coastal, Mobile Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Baldwin Coastal; Mobile Coastal HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT WEDNESDAY NIGHT HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 5 to 8 feet in the surf zone. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding expected. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Mobile Coastal and Baldwin Coastal Counties. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until midnight CDT Wednesday night. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, from 1 PM this afternoon to 9 PM CDT this evening. For the High Rip Current Risk, through late Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, expect minor flooding of docks, piers, boat ramps and other low-lying areas across portions of Mobile Bay. Lowest portions of the US 90/98 Causeway at the I-10 Interchange begin to observe splashover and standing water resulting in minor flooding around the eastbound I-10 onramps.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Statement issued for Coastal Hancock by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-19 23:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-20 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Coastal Hancock * WHAT...High seas and long period swell will combine with moderately high astronomical tides and around a foot of storm surge to possibly generate minor splash-over along roads exposed to the sea such as Seawall Road on Mount Desert Island. Beach erosion is possible. * WHERE...Coastal Hancock County. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 2 AM EDT Sunday. High tide at Bar Harbor is at 12:37 AM early Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Small rocks may be washed onto roadways and create a hazard to motorists. Beach erosion is possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Do not drive through flooded roadways.
HANCOCK COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Allendale, Beaufort, Charleston, Coastal Colleton by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-27 11:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities on whether you can burn. If you do, you are advised to use extreme caution. Target Area: Allendale; Beaufort; Charleston; Coastal Colleton; Coastal Jasper; Dorchester; Hampton; Inland Berkeley; Inland Colleton; Inland Jasper; Tidal Berkeley FIRE DANGER STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS EVENING Low relative humidity values of 15 to 24 percent will occur with west and northwest winds of 15 to 20 mph, along with gusts in excess of 25 mph from late this morning through early this evening. With low fuel moistures, elevated fire danger conditions will occur across southeast Georgia and southern the South Carolina. If winds are any stronger, a Red Flag Warning might become necessary.
ALLENDALE COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Coastal Cameron, Coastal Kenedy, Coastal Willacy by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-21 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Coastal Cameron; Coastal Kenedy; Coastal Willacy; Inland Cameron; Inland Kenedy; Inland Willacy; Southern Hidalgo WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Kenedy, Willacy, Cameron, and Southern Hidalgo Counties. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Coastal Nueces, Coastal San Patricio, Inland Nueces by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 07:28:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-11 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Coastal Nueces; Coastal San Patricio; Inland Nueces; Inland San Patricio; Nueces Islands HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...Inland Nueces, Inland San Patricio, Coastal Nueces, Coastal San Patricio and Nueces Islands Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
NUECES COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern, Central, and Southern Searcy County Higher Elevations by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-10 20:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-11 09:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Eastern, Central, and Southern Searcy County Higher Elevations; Johnson County Higher Elevations; Marion; Newton County Higher Elevations; Newton County Lower Elevations; Northwest Searcy County Higher Elevations; Pope County Higher Elevations; Searcy County Lower Elevations Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of western Searcy, Newton, northeastern Johnson, southwestern Marion and north central Pope Counties through 945 AM CDT At 854 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Lost Valley State Park to near Walnut to near Devils Knob. Movement was east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Jasper... Western Grove Dillen... Carver Erbie... Moore Point Peter... Devils Knob Eula... Piercetown Walnut... Pruitt Bertha... Rosetta Upper Buffalo Wilderness Area... St. Joe Pindall... Ben Hur Bass... Marble Falls MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
JOHNSON COUNTY, AR

