Michigan State

Forecast: Isolated light rain and snow flurries

By Reece Cole
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 3 days ago
The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Reece Cole: The same low pressure system that has brought West Michigan widespread light rain showers the past few days will continue into tonight and finally dry out tomorrow afternoon. Cooler air flows into the region on the backside of this low pressure system, bringing the chance for a few snowflakes at times with mostly light rain showers. The chance of some light rain and snow persists into Saturday morning, with otherwise mostly cloudy skies. If any snow does accumulate between today and tomorrow, it will be a light dusting which will melt quickly. High temperatures Saturday will struggle to hit 40 degrees. Moments of sunshine return Saturday evening, with a mix of sun and clouds on Sunday. Temperatures gradually increase starting on Sunday, reaching the lower to middle 50s! By next week, several days are likely to be in the 60s! There's a chance for a few passing showers and thunderstorms next week, as well. Make sure to download the FOX 17 Weather App for the latest forecast and live radar.

TONIGHT : Mostly cloudy with a few isolated rain and snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Winds from the northwest at 5 to 15 mph.

SATURDAY / TOMORROW: Lingering early morning rain and snow showers possible, otherwise mostly cloudy in the afternoon with gradual clearing from west to east in the evening. Highs in the upper 30s to around 40 degrees.

SUNDAY : Partly cloudy and warmer. Highs in the middle to upper 50s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a passing shower possible. Highs in the lower 60s.

TUESDAY : Partly cloudy with a passing shower possible. Highs in the lower 60s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

