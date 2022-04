Ukraine-based musician Calvin Jones recorded a benefit song for the country that is currently under attack from Russia. Jones worked with a Russian orchestra to record a dozen of the songs he composed or arranged. One of them is a Ukrainian song titled "Shchedryk (Carol of the Bells)." Jones is an American and has been living in Ukraine since 2014. His wife Inga is Ukrainian. They were forced to flee Ukraine in the wake of the Russian attack and are now in Montenegro. Jones is releasing the songs to raise money for two charities that are helping victims of the Russian attack — Loads of Love and Music Mission Kiev, reported PEOPLE. He is hoping the songs provide "hope and peace."

WORLD ・ 20 DAYS AGO