Portland, OR

1 person killed in late-night Portland shooting near NW Burnside

By Matt Rawlings
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 3 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A person was shot and killed Thursday night in downtown Portland, according to Portland Police Bureau.

Just after 10 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting near NW Burnside Street and NW 6th Avenue. Police were able to locate a victim that had been shot and attempted life-saving measures until paramedics arrived, but the person did not survive.

If anyone has information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Jeff Sharpe at jeff.sharp@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-9773 or Detective Michael Jones at Michael.Jones@portlandoregon.gov. or 503-823-0418.

NW Burnside St. will be closed between NW 5th Ave. and NW 7th Ave. during the investigation.

This is a developing story.

