1 person killed in late-night Portland shooting near NW Burnside
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A person was shot and killed Thursday night in downtown Portland, according to Portland Police Bureau.
Just after 10 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting near NW Burnside Street and NW 6th Avenue. Police were able to locate a victim that had been shot and attempted life-saving measures until paramedics arrived, but the person did not survive.Dozens displaced after Lake Oswego apartment fire
If anyone has information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Jeff Sharpe at jeff.sharp@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-9773 or Detective Michael Jones at Michael.Jones@portlandoregon.gov. or 503-823-0418.
NW Burnside St. will be closed between NW 5th Ave. and NW 7th Ave. during the investigation.
This is a developing story.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.
Comments / 16