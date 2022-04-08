ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

What’s the prognosis for ‘microvascular disease’?

Lockhaven Express
 3 days ago

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am an 80-year-old active male taking only thyroxine. I have no known health issues. In November 2021, I experienced a migraine with aura and have a slight vision loss in my right eye. After seeing an eye doctor, a retinal specialist and a primary care doctor, the...

www.lockhaven.com

Comments / 0

Related
Good News Network

This is the Gene That Could Prevent Parkinson’s Disease

Parkinson’s disease is a neurodegenerative disorder characterized by the destruction of a specific population of neurons: the dopaminergic neurons. The degeneration of these neurons prevents the transmission of signals controlling specific muscle movements and leads to tremors, involuntary muscle contractions or balance problems characteristic of this pathology. A team...
SCIENCE
Medical News Today

How does Parkinson's disease affect females?

Parkinson’s disease affects the nervous system. The disease damages or kills nerves in the brain, which results in muscle stiffness, tremors, and other symptoms. Females with Parkinson’s disease may report different symptoms and receive a lower quality of care compared with males. According to the Parkinson’s Foundation, Parkinson’s...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Immune cells linked to neurological disease prognosis and survival

Immune cells could help predict the prognosis of patients with the rare neurological disease amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), says a study published today in eLife. The findings suggest that measuring changes in immune cell populations may help physicians monitor the status of patients with ALS. They also hint at a protective role that some immune cells might play in the disease, while others speed up disease progression. These new insights could help scientists find novel ways to treat ALS.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

In Huntington's disease, astrocytes cooperate with neurons in the brain

Huntington's disease is caused by a mutation in the Huntingtin gene, a protein necessary for the proper functioning of several brain cells. Mutated, it is no longer able to perform properly: it can even become toxic for the neurons, triggering a defense mechanism in the brain. In turn, the astrocytes, the neurons' support cells, change their behavior and become "reactive."
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eye Disease#Eye Doctor#Prognosis#Microvascular#Macrovascular
actionnews5.com

‘Normal aging’ or early Alzheimer’s disease?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Alzheimer’s Association is drawing attention to Mild Cognitive Impairment (MCI) which can be challenging for physicians to diagnose and treat. “About one in seven Americans age 60 and older have MCI,” Morgan Daven said, Vice President of Health Systems for the Alzheimer’s Association. “It’s an important issue to know about because in some cases, MCI can progress to dementia.”
MEMPHIS, TN
MedicalXpress

New study reveals that healthy plant-based diets are associated with a lower risk of developing diabetes

New research published in Diabetologia (the journal of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes [EASD]) finds that the consumption of healthy plant-based foods, including fruits, vegetables, nuts, coffee, and legumes, is associated with a lower risk of developing type 2 diabetes (T2D) in generally healthy people and support their role in diabetes prevention.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
Medical News Today

What to know about Pick's disease

Pick’s disease is a type of frontotemporal dementia (FTD) that causes a progressive loss of mental function. It affects the frontal and temporal lobes of the brain. FTD is rare and usually develops in people aged 40–60 years. However, it can appear in people as young as 20 years of age. It causes problems with thinking and speaking, as well as behavioral changes that progressively worsen over time.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
psychologytoday.com

The Link Between Lead Poisoning and Alzheimer’s Disease

Researchers estimate that half of Americans were exposed to adverse lead levels in early childhood, with 2.6 IQ points lost per person. Lead has devastating consequences for children, disrupting brain, bone, cardiovascular, and other organ systems. Exposure also weakens the biological substrate that makes brains resilient to aging processes, increasing...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Midland Daily News

Haqqani: Parkinson’s disease increases stimulate research

Almost 60,000 new cases of Parkinson’s disease are diagnosed in the United States each year. According to the Parkinson’s Foundation, that number exceeds new U.S. diagnoses of multiple sclerosis, Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (Lou Gehrig’s disease or ALS) and muscular dystrophy. It is estimated that 1 million people are currently living with Parkinson’s and that number is expected to rise to 1.2 million by 2030.
MIDLAND, MI
outbreaknewstoday.com

What is ‘rose-gardener’s disease’?

Gardening seems like it is a pretty safe pastime; however, there are numerous hazards that can be encountered in the garden. You could come across a snake, hurt your back, get sunburn or get inoculated with a pathogenic fungus?. Sporothrix schenckii is a fungus that grows well in soil and...
GARDENING
WINKNEWS.com

LIFT-AD trial for moderate Alzheimer’s disease

Alzheimer’s disease is the most common form of dementia, and the sixth leading cause of death in the United States. More than five million people are living with it. By 2050, experts predict that number will rise to 14 million. Treatments have been historically difficult to come by, with just one new drug approved in the past two decades. Now, researchers are testing an investigational drug for people with mild to moderate Alzheimer’s.
FORT MYERS, FL
KELOLAND TV

‘It’s a silent disease’: 15 years living with MS

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — When Natalie Board was just 20 years old, she was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis. It’s an autoimmune disease where the body’s immune system attacks its own nerves. She soon started treatments and now 15 years later, she’s sharing a message of hope....
SIOUX FALLS, SD
MedicalXpress

Shining a light on protein aggregation in Parkinson's disease

A novel system to control protein aggregation in a model of Parkinson's disease may answer longstanding questions about how the disease begins and spreads, according to a new study published March 9 in the open-access journal PLOS Biology by Abid Oueslati of Laval University, Quebec, Canada, and colleagues. Initial results suggest that aggregation of the protein alpha-synuclein plays a critical role in disrupting neuronal homeostasis and triggering neurodegeneration.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Lockhaven Express

Is it, or isn’t it, cancer?

DEAR DR. ROACH: In 2015, I was diagnosed with a myeloproliferative neoplasm, essential thrombocythemia. My question is simple: Is it cancer or not? There seems to be a fundamental disagreement between my oncologist and my hematologist about the “c” label. Not that it makes any difference treatment-wise, but I would like clarification. — L.F.F.
CANCER
WLUC

Michigan Alzheimer’s Association raises awareness for disease

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Alzheimer’s Disease is expected to become more common in Michigan in the coming years. Jean Barnas’ mother was one of 4,864 people that died in Michigan from Alzheimer’s in 2020 according to the CDC. Barnas says caring for a parent with Alzheimer’s can...
MICHIGAN STATE
Lockhaven Express

Allergies or something more?

It’s been a few weeks since the official start of spring. You may have noticed warmer weather, sprouting plants, and an unfortunate side effect — dreaded allergy symptoms. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), about 60 million Americans suffer from seasonal allergies every year.
HEALTH
Lockhaven Express

Siblings split on mother’s health care

Dear Annie: My three siblings and I are in a terrible situation right now over our 88-year-old mother. When she first moved into her seniors residence almost a year ago, one of the papers that we were asked to fill out was a DNR (Do Not Resuscitate) form. We didn’t think it was a good time to talk to our mom about it because she was going through a lot at the time, and we didn’t want to upset her further. We couldn’t agree about what to put on the form (it was a two-two tie). Since my brother is named as her “power of attorney” in case of incapacity, even though our mom wasn’t incapacitated, we agreed to let him decide. So, it was indicated on the form to give CPR if necessary (so, no DNR order).
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy