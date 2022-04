European prospect Nikola Jovic has declared for the 2022 NBA Draft and will begin his NBA career. Jovic is a Serbian who has drawn plenty of attention playing in the Euro League and in international play. He is projected to go in the first round of the 2022 NBA Draft, but it will likely be outside the NBA Draft Lottery. Most of his projections have him being drafted in the early 20s. Jovic is one of the best European prospects in the 2022 NBA Draft. Mixing up his name with Nikola Jokic will be difficult next year.

NBA ・ 2 HOURS AGO