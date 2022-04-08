ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

DaBaby denies trying to forcibly kiss female fan after viral video surfaces

By Jacob Stolworthy
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DH5gD_0f36Ajpa00

DaBaby has commented after a controversial video surfaced online, which appears to show him trying to kiss a female fan without her consent.

The clip is believed to have been filmed in February, and shows the US rapper, whose real name is Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, interacting with a crowd outside a venue.

At one point, he places his hands on either side of a female fan’s face, and appears to lean in to try and kiss her, with his lips puckered. She can be seen turning her head away in an attempt to avoid him.

The clip was shared on Twitter with the caption: “DaBaby tried to kiss his fan and she curved him LMAO.” At the time of writing, one tweet sharing the video had received more than 50,000 reactions, including widespread criticism accusing DaBaby of being “creepy”.

On Thursday (7 April), the rapper addressed the clip on Instagram Stories.

DaBaby shared The Shade Room ,’s post of the video writing: “Who be making this cap ass s*** up bruh???”

He then directed fans to a clip he shared in February, which was seemingly filmed at the same time of the surfaced video.

“Me and my booboos love each other to death but ain’t no kissin goin on,” he wrote of the clip, which shows him hugging a fan.

DaBaby also chimed in on the original Shade Room post, attempting to clarify what took place.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2savZr_0f36Ajpa00

“Bae was upset that I blew a kiss at her lil buddy first,” he claimed of the fan he was accused of trying to kiss. “I’m sorry bae,” he added.

The Shade Room updated their post, reporting that DaBaby had “cleared the air” regarding the matter.

The Independent has contacted DaBaby’s representative for comment.

Comments / 64

Black Twon
2d ago

he trying to hard ..inflated ego...gimmick rapper ..will go too far sooner or later...why is he still relevant??

Reply
26
I'm just saying
1d ago

The fan probably is married, she probably didn't want her husband to see her get kissed, and the way he was trying to kiss her was disrespectful

Reply
6
Sade' Simone ❤️
18h ago

you did TRY and got DENIED Every female doesn't want u just because you're rich and famous she should have slapped the taste out his face

Reply(1)
4
Related
Ok Magazine

Fans Are Creeped Out After Madonna Shares Bizarre TikTok

Madonna fans are officially creeped out after the "Material Girl" singer shared a 13-second video to her social media followers are calling outright "unsettling". The TikTok featured the Queen of Pop sporting a sheer black top with her hair separated into four braids. She accessorized her look with several silver necklaces and silver cross earrings.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
hotnewhiphop.com

Cuban Link's Old Tweet About The Game Surfaces After Rapper Disses 50 Cent

The Game is certainly in rollout mode, and he's reignited his feud with 50 Cent. Though it began with The Game's comments about 50 Cent and Dr Dre on Drink Champs, things took a turn when a viral clip surfaced of Jimmy Iovine and The Game crossing paths without acknowledging each other at a basketball game. Fif's lighthearted trolling escalated into internet warfare once The Game responded.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dababy
Ok Magazine

Hailey Bieber Returns To Work After Leaving Husband Justin Reportedly 'Traumatized' Over Recent Hospitalization

Despite a recent health scare that left her husband in great fear, Hailey Bieber is back to work. As OK! reported, Hailey was rushed to the hospital in Palm Springs, Calif., last week after suffering a "medical emergency." Doctors ran tests at the time to see whether her symptoms were related to the coronavirus after Justin Bieber recovered from COVID-19 just a few weeks ago.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

R. Kelly Allegedly Sings To Inmate's Daughter Over The Phone In Viral Video

R. Kelly is finally being punished for his decades-old sexual crimes against young girls and women, being convicted last year on multiple charges. This week, it was reported that the disgraced singer's lawyer will be requesting a new trial and as we await news regarding that, a video has gone viral which allegedly features audio of Kelly singing to a fellow inmate's daughter over the phone, sighing dramatically before he belted out his recognizable vocals.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Kid Trunks Shares Gruesome Photos After Getting Shot In The Face

Florida rapper Kid Trunks, best known for his affiliation to Members Only through XXXTentacion and Ski Mask the Slump God, revealed that he was shot over the weekend. The 21-year-old artist is recovering, sharing photos of his shooting wounds on social media. "Pray for me family," wrote Trunks on Instagram....
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Viral Video#Instagram Stories
Daily Mail

'This is worse than the G.I. Jane joke!': Will Smith is branded a 'hypocrite' as 1991 video resurfaces showing him mocking a bald man's hair loss - after he slapped Chris Rock for similar jibe

Will Smith has been called out online after a resurfaced video from 1991 showed the actor mocking a man for being bald. The Fresh Prince star quickly became the talking point of Sunday night's Oscars when he slapped Chris Rock on stage for making a joke about his wife's hair.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Harper's Bazaar

Beyoncé Is a Goddess in Her Completely Sheer Oscars After-Party Look

Another flashy Hollywood affair, another flashy Beyoncé look. After delivering two knockout looks at the 94th Academy Awards, where she performed in a feather-trimmed David Koma midi and attended the ceremony in a daffodil yellow gown, Beyoncé had one more look to cap off the night at her and Jay-Z's Oscars after-party.
TENNIS
SheKnows

Possible Leaked Texts From Pete Davidson Suggest He’s Spent a Lot of Time With Kim Kardashian’s Kids

Click here to read the full article. In the midst of seemingly-endless Kanye West social media drama, Pete Davidson offered a sweet insight into Kim Kardashian as a mother. The Saturday Night Live comedian had only glowing things to say about his girlfriend’s parenting skills, as seen in an alleged text exchange between himself and West posted on Instagram by his friend Dave Sirus in a since-deleted Instagram post. “Kim is literally the best mother I’ve ever met,” he wrote. “What she does for those kids is amazing and you are so f*cking lucky that she’s your kids mom.” If accurate, this...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

50 Cent Reacts To Jussie Smollett's Release From Jail After 6 Days

Some people have longer vacations than Jussie Smollett's official stay in jail for lying to police officers about a fake racist and homophobic hate crime. The Empire actor was officially released from Cook County Jail on Wednesday night after a six-night stay in solitary confinement, where he was sent to a psych ward for several days. During his appeal, the actor was released as the court agreed with Jussie's lawyers that he should be free as his sentence is pending appeal.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Kanye West Just Received the Most Devastating News About Coachella—He Must Be Freaking Out

Back in January, Coachella announced that Kanye West would headline their annual festival in April, and fans eagerly rushed to grab tickets for his April 17th and 24th performances and potential Sunday Service-style show (like his iconic 2019 one). The rapper, 44, who is legally known as Ye, has ruffled more than a few feathers since then, from bashing his ex Kim Kardashian on Instagram to alluding to her boyfriend Pete Davidson’s death in his “Eazy” music video to threatening to skip Coachella if fellow headliner Billie Eilish didn’t apologize to Travis Scott for what he deemed “a diss,” which she adamantly denied.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

596K+
Followers
198K+
Post
279M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy