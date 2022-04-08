ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Football rumours: Kalvin Phillips eyed as Man Utd target ‘hungry players’

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RolK7_0f36AB1000

What the papers say

The Manchester Evening News reports that Manchester United are working on a deal to sign Leeds midfielder Kalvin Phillips. The paper writes that the 26-year-old appeals to the club’s interim manager Ralf Rangnick who is targeting “hungry players seeking a progressive career move”.

In more Old Trafford gossip, the Daily Mirror claims the club have told unhappy players who want to leave this summer they can only go if they are out of contract. It comes as stars Paul Pogba, 29, Jesse Lingard,29, Edinson Cavani, 35, and Juan Mata, 33, are all set to have their deals expire in June and are expected to be on their way.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qhIza_0f36AB1000
Arnaut Danjuma has been scouted by Man Utd and Liverpool (Kieran Cleeves/PA) (PA Archive)

With such a talent exodus on the cards, the Red Devils have reportedly sent scouts to watch Villarreal’a former Bournemouth winger Arnaut Danjuma. The Daily Mail reports that the 25-year-old Dutch international is also a target for Liverpool.

The same paper claims that Everton boss Frank Lampard has not lost support from the club’s owner despite defeat against Burnley. Farhad Moshiri and the Goodison Park club’s board are all backing the manager, even as the Toffees edge precariously closer to the relegation zone.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TfCQY_0f36AB1000
Benfica’s Darwin Nunez is subject of Premier League interest (Marco Iacobucci/PA) (PA Archive)

Declan Rice: 90 Min reports that Man Utd are prepared to break their transfer record to sign the 23-year-old West Ham and England midfielder.

Darwin Nunez: The Daily Express writes that Arsenal, Man Utd and Tottenham have been told it will cost them £67million if they want to sign Benfica’s 22-year-old striker.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Edinson Cavani
Person
Kalvin Phillips
Person
Arnaut Danjuma
Person
Ralf Rangnick
Person
Frank Lampard
Person
Declan Rice
Person
Paul Pogba
Person
Juan Mata
Person
Jesse Lingard
newschain

Leah Williamson says leading England out will be ‘biggest honour in football’

Leah Williamson will lead England for the first time since being made captain for this summer’s European Championship in Tuesday’s clash with Northern Ireland. Manager Sarina Wiegman announced last week that Arsenal defender Williamson would be given the armband for the home tournament with Steph Houghton still sidelined following Achilles surgery.
SPORTS
newschain

England goalscoring record on the line as Kane and White bid to replace Rooney

Wayne Rooney’s England goalscoring record is under threat on two fronts ahead of a busy summer schedule. While most of the attention has been given to Harry Kane moving within four of Rooney’s tally of 53, Ellen White brought up a half-century for the women’s side against North Macedonia last week and will have the first crack at top spot.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Rumours#Manchester United#Benfica#The Daily Mirror#The Red Devils#The Daily Mail#Dutch#Everton#Burnley#The Daily Express#Arsenal#Tottenham
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
Burnley F.C.
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Gossip
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
newschain

UK sanctions two Bosnian-Serb politicians for ‘undermining peace’

The UK has announced sanctions against two Bosnian-Serb politicians, censuring them for attempts to undermine the legitimacy and territorial integrity of Bosnia and Herzegovina. The sanctions against Milorad Dodik and Zeljka Cvijanovic, which include asset freezes and travel bans, are the first to be announced by the UK under the...
POLITICS
newschain

Pakistani parliament elects opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif as PM

The Pakistani parliament has elected opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif as the new prime minister after a walkout by ousted Imran Khan’s party. Members of Mr Khan’s Pakistan Justice Party resigned collectively just ahead of the vote on Monday. More than 100 of them walked out of the National Assembly.
WORLD
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
128K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy