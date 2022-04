Shane Lowry will stick to his plan on the final day of the 2022 Masters Tournament after revealing he feels he is playing "the best golf I've ever played" The Irishman had got within four shots of 36-hole leader Scottie Scheffler on the front nine in round three and could not hide his disappointment as he bogeyed the ninth, 13th and 17th to sign for a 73 and trail Scheffler by seven with 18 holes to play.

