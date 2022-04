Over the past 25 years, I have helped thousands of business owners grow their businesses and build systems that allow their business to thrive even when they aren't in the office. And one of the easiest ways to achieve this kind of growth has to do with the creation and implementation of universal business systems, or UBS for short. These are ever-changing documents that will lay out certain things within your business, how to do them, what resources are needed, and note whom to contact should someone need additional information or need to close the loop on the task in question.

ECONOMY ・ 5 DAYS AGO