(WYTV)- The word “equinox” comes from the Latin for “equal” and “night.”. The equinoxes are the only times when the sun rises directly due East and sets directly due West for everyone on Planet Earth. Earthworms typically spend the winter buried deep below the frost line, but the annual spring showers reduce the oxygen in the soil so they make their way up to the surface.

ASTRONOMY ・ 21 DAYS AGO