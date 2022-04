Colin Welk had a good finish in Corvallis’ annual half marathon, he said, and great in his age division, where he placed first and crossed in about 1¼ hours. A band played, runners queued for energy-restoring snacks and Welk, a local 24-year-old, stood at the finish line of the Corvallis Half Marathon Saturday, April 9, between Reser Stadium and Gill Coliseum, and finished off a tall can of Block 15 Brewing’s unfiltered pilsner.

CORVALLIS, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO