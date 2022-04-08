ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Here's an Official Look at the Billie Eilish x Nike Air Force 1 High

By HB Team
Hypebae
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing early images, Nike has now revealed an official look at its upcoming Air Force 1 High collaboration with Billie Eilish. As previewed, the kicks are set to...

hypebae.com

Comments / 0

Related
hypebeast.com

Take an On-Foot Look at the Air Jordan 1 High OG "Denim"

Continuing to deliver standout women’s exclusive releases, Jordan Brand is now readying the Air Jordan 1 High OG “Denim.”. The upcoming take on the classic features white tumbled leather upper bases accented by weathered blue denim overlays. The contrasting element is continued on the Swoosh, “NIKE AIR” tongue tags and Wings motif branding. While metallic gold Jumpman lace dubraes and white midsoles paired with light blue rubber outsoles round up the design of the shoe.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air Max 90 Appears In A Lush “Pro Green”

Nike’s going heavy on the premium Air Max releases this Spring, but we’re not complaining one bit. Arriving at retailers now is this new Air Max 90 “Pro Green” featuring a mix of materials that aren’t quite common on the silhouette. The interior lining appears plusher than normal with a mesh-like, while the tongue is completely reconstructed with a canvas twill and a modified AIR MAX logo treatment in lettering.
SHOPPING
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air Force 1 Fontanka Appears In A Striking MCA Chicago Colorway

An emphasis on edge and disruption has run rampant across Nike Sportswear’s footwear for women, and it’s been particularly evident in the classics like the Air Force 1 and Dunk. Some like it, and some don’t, but it’s that polarizing response that Nike is specifically looking for as it continues to form the foundation for the modern day sneakerhead. Few receive that mixed-bag response like the Air Force 1 Fontanka, and it arrives mimicking one of the most memorable sneaker releases of the last few years.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air Griffey Max 1 Shows Up In USA Colors

We are mere weeks away from Opening Day of the 2022 MLB Season and not one of the 162 games will be cancelled after both the owners and the MLBPA came to agreements earlier this month. Nike, the official jersey outfitter of the league, has been slowly inserting more of the sneaker aspect to the diamond, and there’s no better athlete to lead the charge than Ken Griffey Jr., the Hall-Of-Fame slugger that has the best footwear imprint in MLB history.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billie Eilish
Hypebae

10 of Our Favorite Nike Air Max Sneakers of All Time

Marion Franklin Rudy’s 1977 invention of air bag technology for footwear, trademarked by Nike as the Air sole, changed the sneaker landscape tremendously. Legendary designer Tinker Hatfield took Air and ran with it (pun intended), crafting the first Air Max silhouette in 1987 with an exposed Air unit. Since...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air Force 1 Low Goes Kermit Green

The Nike Air Force 1 Low‘s 40th anniversary hasn’t been officially unveiled by the brand, but dozens of pairs have been previewed via various methods, suggesting the occasion will be one for the history books. Recently, Bruce Kilgore’s decades-old design emerged in a two-tone arrangement that harkens back...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
sneakernews.com

This Nike Air Max Pre-Day Is Ready For Earth Day 2022

Although the Swoosh is prepping for Air Max Day 2022, it also has its sights on Earth Day, as suggested by a newly-surfaced Nike Air Max Pre-Day. Predominantly clad in varying shades of light brown, the mesh and suede proposition indulges in rich green flair across its profile swooshes, Air Max unit and outsole. At a glance, the old school design doesn’t have much of a connection to the April 22nd holiday, but a look at the pair’s sock-liners reveals an aerial image of land covered in greenery. The silhouette may be part of a larger collection honoring Earth Day, but even if it isn’t, it’s sure to compel countless consumers to add it to their footwear rotation ahead of summer.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nike Swoosh#Nike Air Force#Velcro
sneakernews.com

Nike Air Max 95 OG “Burgundy” Is Releasing Soon

Although the original Air Max 95 “Neon” officially returned in late December 2020, Nike has gate-kept the original grey-schemed originals in the vaults. We’re still lacking a number of OG re-issues, but hopefully this new is indication that our favorite originals from 1995 are making a return.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air Max Plus Goes Full “Grape” Mode

This Air Jordan from 1990 produced one of the most historic sneaker colorways of all-time, and it wasn’t even a Chicago Bulls theme. That would be the lifestyle-focused mix of teals and purples that were created to match a line of athletic apparel of the time, which sneakerheads in the forum era coined as the “Grape”. Whenever those colors convene, we can’t help but make that comparison to the Air Jordan 5, and this upcoming Air Max Plus is no exception.
CHICAGO, IL
sneakernews.com

Official Images Of The Social Status x Nike Air Penny 2

Social Status is not only ushering in the current wave of Air Max Penny retro models, but they’re also running point for the sequel – the Air Penny 2. Heralded as high as the original model, the Air Penny 2 featured one of wildest designs of the mid-late 1990s, but that was the norm for Penny Hardaway as he was often used as a platform for Nike to boast Eric Avar’s most daring designs. It was a flawless continuation of that introductory model, eluding the sophomore slump thanks to the continued on with the help of Lil’ Penny. In fact, the Air Penny 2 was one of the most popular models of that ’96-’97 season as it marked a significant moment in Penny’s career – the post-Shaq era. Orlando was Penny’s show for good, and the future for the point guard was bright and magical.
LIFESTYLE
sneakernews.com

Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Mid Set For May 23rd Release

In late September 2021, mock-up images surfaced depicting two pairs of the Nike Air Force 1 Mid by Off-White. While Virgil Abloh never confirmed the shoes were to release while he was still alive, sneaker leakers have since rumored spring and summer launch dates for the duo. Recently, the “Black”-colored pair emerged via new images ahead of a May 23rd release date.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Nike
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
Apparel
Footwear News

Here Are the Adidas Yeezys That Are Reportedly Releasing in April

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. It appears that Adidas Yeezy fans will have plenty of releases to look forward to in April. Sneaker leak social media account @Yeezyinfluence on Instagram revealed on Instagram yesterday about what Adidas Yeezy sneakers are releasing next month. According to the Yeezy insider, the drops will include three new releases and the return of a beloved style. The April drops for Kanye West’s Adidas line kick off with the debut of the Yeezy QNTM...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

This Clean Nike Air Max 95 Features Multiple Colorful Swooshes

The Nike Air Max 95 isn’t the focal point of this year’s Air Max Day, but it has helped build buzz around the fictional holiday via a handful of new, compelling colorways. Recently, Sergio Lozano’s iconic design emerged in a predominantly white ensemble complete with neon hits. Reminiscent of the model’s original colorway, neon green flair animates the lace loops, though in a much bolder fashion on the upcoming pair. Furthermore, miniature swoosh logos on the lateral heel indulge in a mix of neon and muted tones, as well as a stacked arrangement. Possibly part of a larger Nike Sportswear collection, the Air Max 95‘s non-standard makeover also drops underfoot, as visible Air units don disparate colors between forefoot and heel chambers. Surrounding foam material throughout the midsole deviate from the entire color palette to introduce a navy tone into the mix.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Air Jordan 8 “Taxi” Releasing In June

Jordan Brand wrapped up a complete Summer 2022 release preview in the latest installment of SNKRS Live, and while nearly all of the goods were already known to us, there was one never-before-seen release that was revealed for the first time. That would be the women’s exclusive Air Jordan 8 Retro in adult sizes, the first such drop since December 2020.
BEAUTY & FASHION
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 13 "Brave Blue" Officially Unveiled: Release Date

One of the most underrated Jumpman silhouettes is the Air Jordan 13. This is a sneaker that was released in the late 90s, and it was one of the last silhouettes that Michael Jordan got to wear with the Chicago Bulls. Over the years, it has received a plethora of new colorways, and it's clear that things are only going to get better for this shoe, as time goes on.
APPAREL
Footwear News

The Air Jordan 3 Is Set to Release In a New ‘Neapolitan’ Colorway

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Jordan Brand will soon release the Air Jordan 3 in a new colorway that’s dressed in hues of a popular ice cream combination. Sneaker leak social media account @zSneakerheadz on Instagram shared images of Michael Jordan’s third signature shoe in a new makeup resembling Neapolitan ice cream ahead of its purported May release. The Air Jordan 3 “Neapolitan” features a predominantly white leather upper that’s combined with dark brown elephant overlay panels at the...
BEAUTY & FASHION
sneakernews.com

This Nike Air Max Plus Adds Mustard Yellow Accents

Though unlikely to take part in Air Max Day 2022 — as the shoe’s appearance arrives only days before the event — this upcoming Nike Air Max Plus helps carry the energy further into the year. A simple offering relative to the styles seen earlier in the...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

3D Swooshes Surface Across The Nike Air Max Plus 3

Over the course of the past few months, 3D Swooshes have proliferated across multiple Nike staples. The Air Max Plus 3 is the latest to feature said design, doing so along a colorway just as simple as its similarly-branded counterparts. Save for the “Volt” detailing along the heel, the pair’s...
APPAREL

Comments / 0

Community Policy