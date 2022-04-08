ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Capitol Heights, MD

Caught on Camera: Elderly Woman Beaten and Robbed by Multiple Assailants

By Jeff Jones
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

CAPITOL HEIGHTS, MD – A female senior citizen was brutally assaulted and beaten by...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Voice

Son Murders Mother In Their College Park Apartment: Police

A man from College Park is facing multiple charges for allegedly killing his mother in their apartment, authorities said. Junior Bernard Jr., 30, is being held without bail on first and second degree murder charges for killing his 61-year-old mother, Marlene Sloley, Prince George's County Police said. Police responded for...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Prince George's County, MD
Prince George's County, MD
Crime & Safety
Capitol Heights, MD
Crime & Safety
City
Capitol Heights, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
WISN

Graphic video shows teen being shot multiple times

RACINE, Wis. — Warning: Graphic video obtained by WISN 12 shows a suspect jump out of an SUV and shoot a 16-year-old boy multiple times. It happened about 7:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Albert Street in Racine. As the victim walks down the street with the...
RACINE, WI
Daily Voice

Maryland Dentist Charged With Killing Patient Turned Lover Who OD'd In His Care (DETAILS)

A Germantown oral surgeon has been arrested and charged with killing a woman with whom he was romantically involved and was giving prescription drugs, authorities said. Dr. James Ryan was arrested and charged with the second-degree murder of Sarah Harris, 25, on Tuesday, March 22, Montgomery County Police said. Harris fatally overdosed after being given controlled substances, including Propofol, by Dr. Ryan on January 26, 2022, police said. Ryan had been giving Harris drugs, which he obtained through work, since March 2021, police said.
GERMANTOWN, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carjacking#Caught On Camera#Crime#Senior Citizen#Car Keys
WDVM 25

Police warn of new phone scam after 2 Troopers killed

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvanians are being warned of a phone scam that is pretending to raise money for the families of two troopers killed Monday in a crash on Interstate 95. Pennsylvania State Troopers Association (PSTA) President David Kennedy warned about scammers reaching out to pretend to raise the money for the families of […]
HARRISBURG, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

26-Year-Old Indicted For Rape, Robbery At Woodbury Hotel

A man has been indicted for allegedly attacking a woman at a Long Island Days Inn hotel, raping her, and stealing valuables, including jewelry and cash. Isaih Giles, age 26, address unknown, was arraigned Thursday, March 31 for the attack which took place in April 2021 in Nassau County in Woodbury.
WOODBURY, NY
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

85K+
Followers
52K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy