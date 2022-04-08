ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Voting in France: Paper ballots, cast in person; no machines

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L23X1_0f360Ao800
1 of 5

PARIS (AP) — French voters in Sunday’s presidential election will use the same system that’s been used for generations: paper ballots that are cast in person and counted by hand. Despite periodic calls for more flexibility or modernization, France doesn’t do mail-in voting, early voting or use voting machines en masse like the United States. President Emmanuel Macron is the clear front-runner, though an unprecedented proportion of people say they are unsure who they will vote for or whether they will vote at all.

PAPER BALLOTS

Voters must be at least 18 years old. About 48.7 million French are registered on the electoral rolls of the place where they live.

Voters make their choices in a booth, with the curtains closed, then place their ballot in an envelope that is then put into a transparent ballot box. They must show photo identification and sign a document, next to their name, to complete the process.

Volunteers count the ballots one by one. Officials will then use state-run software to register and report results more efficiently.

But legally only the paper counts. If a result is challenged, the paper ballots are recounted manually.

PROXY VOTING

People who can’t go to the polls for various reasons can authorize someone else to vote for them.

To do so, a voter must fill out a form ahead of time and bring it to a police station. A person can be the proxy of no more than one voter living in France — and potentially one additional person living abroad.

Up to 7% of people voted by proxy in the last presidential election five years ago.

NO MAIL-IN VOTING, RARE MACHINE-VOTING

Mail-in voting was banned in 1975 amid fears of potential fraud.

Machine-voting was allowed as an experiment starting in 2002, but the purchase of new machines has been frozen since 2008 due to security concerns. Only a few dozens towns still use them.

Last year, Macron’s centrist government tried to pass an amendment to allow early voting by machine to encourage electoral participation amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The Senate, led by a conservative majority, rejected the measure, arguing it was announced with too little notice and was not solid enough legally.

COVID-19 MEASURES

Most COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted in the country. Though the number of cases is significantly lower than earlier this year, infections have been creeping up again for several weeks, reaching over 130,000 new confirmed cases each day.

People who test positive for the virus can go to the polls. They are strongly advised to wear a mask and follow other health guidelines.

Voters can wash their hands at polling stations, which will also have hand sanitizer available. Equipment will be frequently cleaned. Each voting station will let fresh air in for at least 10 minutes every hour.

TWO-ROUND SYSTEM

France’s presidential election is organized in two rounds. Twelve candidates met the conditions for Sunday’s vote, including Macron and French nationalist leader Marine Le Pen, his main challenger.

In theory, someone could win outright by garnering more than 50% of the vote in the first round, but that has never happened in France.

In practice, the two top contenders qualify for a runoff, with the winner chosen on April 24.

___

Follow the AP’s coverage of the French election at https://apnews.com/hub/french-election-2022

Comments / 2

Related
AL.com

Marjorie Taylor Greene sues to stop Georgia voters’ challenge to her reelection eligibility

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene filed a lawsuit Friday challenging a state law that a group of voters is using to challenge her eligibility to run for reelection. The challenge filed last month with the Georgia secretary of state’s office alleges that Greene, a Republican, helped facilitate the Jan. 6, 2021, riot that disrupted Congress from certifying Joe Biden’s presidential election victory. That violates a provision of the 14th Amendment and makes her ineligible to run for reelection, the challenge says.
GEORGIA STATE
KXLY

Officials in Nevada county endorse hand count, paper ballots

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Elected officials in a rural southern Nevada county say they want paper votes counted by hand during primary and general elections this year, although their top elections official said Wednesday she can’t immediately commit enough staffing or supplies and doesn’t have regulations to follow.
NYE COUNTY, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emmanuel Macron
Daily Mail

Georgia voters file lawsuit saying Marjorie Taylor Greene should be DISQUALIFIED from running in the midterms because she 'voluntarily aided and engaged in an insurrection' on January 6

A group of Georgia voters filed a lawsuit Thursday attempting to keep Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene off the November ballot over her alleged role in the January 6 Capitol attack. The complaint charges that Greene 'voluntarily aided and engaged in an insurrection to obstruct the peaceful transfer of presidential...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voting Machines#Early Voting#Proxy Voting#Ballots#Election Fraud#Ap#French
Daily Mail

Russian commercial pilot announces after flight lands that 'the war in Ukraine is a crime, we must stop it immediately' - to rapturous applause from passengers

This is the moment a Russian airline pilot announces over the loudspeaker that the war in Ukraine is 'a crime' to a plane full of passengers on a flight to Turkey. The pilot, who has not yet been named, was flying for airline Pobeda, a subsidiary of Russian airline Aeroflot which recently suspended all its flights to the EU and the UK after the European bloc placed a blanket ban on Russian-owned aircraft entering its airspace.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
americanmilitarynews.com

Finland joining NATO means ‘destruction of their country,’ Russian lawmaker says

A Russian lawmaker said on Wednesday the Finnish government would be signing off on “the destruction of their country” if they tried to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) alliance. In remarks shared by the Russian-state media station RIA Novosti, Russian lawmaker Vladimir Dzhabarov said Finland would...
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

US-based Chinese professor calls on China to invade Taiwan with ‘overwhelming troops, firepower’

A Chinese professor who works in the U.S. called on China to invade Taiwan with “our overwhelming troops and firepower” last week during a speech in Beijing. Professor Yi Li spoke to students at the Chaoyang District Party School in Beijing last Friday in which he praised the Russian military strategy in the ongoing invasion of Ukraine and suggested it serves as a model for how China can invade and “reunify” with Taiwan, according to his remarks shared on China’s WeChat social media platform.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

846K+
Followers
414K+
Post
384M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy