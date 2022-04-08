Vikki Bridgford – Citizen of the Day

Lviv, Ukraine CNN — Russian President Vladimir Putin has a new general overseeing his war in Ukraine, and his military commanders are signaling a new phase in the war: an all-out effort to take and hold the portions of Ukraine’s Donbas region still under Ukrainian control. Ukrainians seem...
Amid growing concern about gun violence and untraceable "ghost guns" that can be 3D-printed at home, President Joe Biden was scheduled Monday to introduce new policy measures on firearms. Biden's announcement will most likely rely on executive orders on gun control, ghost guns and other facets of firearms regulation as...
Could Marine Le Pen become France's first far-right president?. Polls put the nationalist leader neck and neck with incumbent centrist Emmanuel Macron on Monday, a day after the first round of voting in the presidential election, leaving Europe on edge for a result that could send shockwaves across the West.
Billionaire Elon Musk’s reversal of his decision to join Twitter’s board opens the door to a hostile takeover and could lead to additional volatility in the stock, according to analysts. Musk’s decision not to join Twitter’s board means he’s no longer limited to owning just 14.9 percent of...
A weekend shooting at an Iowa nightclub that left two people dead and 10 others injured was a "targeted incident," police said. Cedar Rapids police Chief Wayne Jerman said in a news conference Sunday that evidence indicates there was more than one shooter and a dozen to two dozen shots were fired at the Taboo Nightclub and Lounge around 1:27 a.m. Sunday.
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump endorsed Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania’s crowded Republican Senate primary, ending months of jockeying for his support. In a statement Saturday evening, Trump said his decision was “all about winning elections” as he formally backed the celebrity heart surgeon best known as the host of daytime TV’s “The Dr. Oz Show.”
VIENNA (AP) — Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer said Monday that he urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the invasion of Ukraine and raised the issue of “serious war crimes” committed by the Russian military. Nehammer was the first European leader to meet Putin in Moscow since...
The World Bank says Ukraine’s economy will shrink by 45.1% this year because of Russia’s invasion, which has shut down half of the country’s businesses, choked off imports and exports, and damaged a vast amount of critical infrastructure
Julian Lennon performed his father John Lennon’s “Imagine” for the first time on Friday, saying he was inspired to sing the peace anthem to show his support for Ukraine. In a video shared on his Instagram account, the 59-year-old singer can be seen singing his late father's song against a candle-lit backdrop.
FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Jury selection began Monday in a long-anticipated libel lawsuit Johnny Depp filed against his ex-wife, actress Amber Heard, whom he accuses of falsely portraying him as a domestic abuser. Depp sued Heard over an op-ed piece she wrote in The Washington Post in 2018 in...
