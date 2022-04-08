ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bill would stop any new for-profit nursing homes

 3 days ago

Opposition has grown to the idea of a ban on for-profit nursing homes in New York state — but not enough to prevent the idea from becoming law. The state Assembly approved A.5842 by an 83-64 vote earlier this week, with both Assemblymen Andrew Goodell, R-Jamestown, and Joe Giglio, R-Gowanda, voting...

Gothamist.com

Tish to Hochul: Stop blocking nursing home staffing reforms

New York Attorney General Letitia James is calling on Gov. Kathy Hochul to stop blocking nursing home reforms that are designed to prevent understaffing. Two laws that set minimum staffing levels for nursing homes were supposed to take effect in January. But a Gothamist report on Monday outlined how Hochul has issued multiple executive orders postponing their enforcement, citing a health care workforce shortage. Her most recent order was slated to last through the end of March.
