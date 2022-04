WORCESTER — Last week, the City Council appointed an acting city manager to take the reins of the city administration when Edward M. Augustus Jr. leaves at the end of next month, and this week a flurry of council orders seeks to fill in some of the details surrounding the process of hiring a permanent replacement. But first, the council is looking to come to terms with Eric Batista, the assistant city manager appointed to the acting role...

