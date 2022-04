We're in the golden age of pitch velocity -- and our ability to measure it. But flamethrowers aren’t a new phenomenon in Major League Baseball, going back to the days of greats such as Walter Johnson. As far as the technology of the time could tell us, Nolan Ryan threw a 100 mph fastball. Randy Johnson was clocked as high as 102. Bob Feller may have hit 104 in his day, although we only have some creative science experiments to rely on for that figure.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO