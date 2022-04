A while back, I wrote an article about Bald Eagle Township. Don’t bother looking for it; it was months ago. I wrote about the history of Bald Eagle, but that’s not the point. In the article, I mentioned the Allen House, a house that stands in the Fairpoint neighborhood of Bald Eagle Township. I commented that I was going to get around to writing a column on the Allen House at some point.

LAPTOPS ・ 2 DAYS AGO