Crookston, MN

ARREST/FIRE REPORT- APRIL 8, 2022

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston made the following...

AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Cause of death for Grand Forks prosecutor's daughter released

(Richland County, MT) -- The cause of death for a Grand Forks prosecutor's daughter is being released. A death certificate issued Friday in Richland County, Montana lists Katelynn Berry's cause of death as hypothermia. The certificate said the hypothermia was a result of "walking outside without proper clothing for inclement weather."
Idaho State Journal

Missing East Idaho man found dead in North Dakota

A missing East Idaho man has been found dead in North Dakota, according to news reports and social media posts. Carter Strain, 29, of Idaho Falls, was reportedly found dead by sheriff's deputies on Saturday near Belfield, N.D. A report from KFYR News in Bismarck, N.D., stated that no foul play is suspected in Strain's death. KFYR reported that Strain's body and his pickup truck were found by deputies southwest of Belfield on Saturday. His death was also reported by the Missing Juveniles and Adults in Idaho group and others via Facebook. Strain was last seen at 12:30 a.m. Thursday at the Rusty Rail Bar in Belfield and was subsequently reported missing.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Grand Forks death ruled accidental

(Grand Forks, ND) -- The Grand Forks man who was found in an alley back in February has had his cause of death released. The Grand Forks Police Department says Anthony Valdez died of hypothermia, and his death is being ruled accidental. The 26-year-old was originally found in the alley...
GRAND FORKS, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Woman abducted in South Dakota found in North Dakota

(Edgeley, ND) -- A woman abducted in South Dakota has been found in North Dakota. The North Dakota State Highway Patrol says on Friday at around 10:32 p.m, authorities were made aware of an abduction that occurred in Brown County South Dakota. A 41-year-old female was taken from her mother’s residence in South Dakota by a suspect, later identified as 35-year-old Ryan Degroat.
EDGELEY, ND
CBS Minnesota

Liquor Store In Northern Minnesota Declared Total Loss After Fire

FRENCH TOWNSHIP, Minn. (WCCO) – A liquor store in northern Minnesota was declared a total loss after an early morning fire on Saturday. According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, crews responded to the structure fire at the Side Lake Liquor store around 7 a.m. The building was declared a total loss. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Woman stabbed, set on fire in St. Paul warehouse identified

ST PAUL, Minn. — The Ramsey County Medical Examiner has identified the woman severely burned and stabbed to death inside a St. Paul warehouse Tuesday morning as Kelli R. Goodermont, 44, of Bloomington, Minnesota. Authorities have identified the suspect as Patrick Morris Simmons, 44 , also of Bloomington, who...
SAINT PAUL, MN
KFYR-TV

Mandan drowning victim identified

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Mandan police have identified the man found dead in a channel off the Missouri River as 22 year old, Isaac Bohaty of Lincoln, ND. Preliminary results indicate Bohaty’s death was an accidental drowning. ORIGINAL STORY: The body of a missing 22-year-old Lincoln man was found...
MANDAN, ND
Bring Me The News

Woman found dead on ice identified as 44-year-old from central Minnesota

Authorities have identified the person found dead on a frozen channel last week as a 44-year-old woman. The body of Hannah Hale was discovered the morning of March 31 in Watab Township, according to the Benton County Sheriff's Office. Someone had called 911 to report a person lying on the ice in the Harris Channel, a body of water that connects Little Rock Lake to the Mississippi River.
BENTON COUNTY, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Security Camera Captures Gun Battle at Minnesota Shopping Center

Brooklyn Park, MN - The Brooklyn Park Police Department has released an incredible photo from a video that captured a gun battle outside a shopping center Friday afternoon. Very little information has been released at this time. The suburban Minneapolis law enforcement agency did report that officers responded to reports of shots fired at the Shingle Creek Crossings retail center just before 1:40 PM. Brooklyn Park police indicated they received reports from multiple callers that three suspects were involved and left in a black Jeep Grand Cherokee.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
KARE 11

'Grandma Scam' suspects arrested in Twin Cities

MINNEAPOLIS — Many people have heard of what's called a "grandma scam" — where the scam artist pretends to be a grandchild in trouble and in urgent need of money. Several older people in the Twin Cities have fallen victim this year, but now, two people are in jail after someone wise to the scam helped out their neighbor.
HASTINGS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Driver Dies In Head-On Crash In Minneapolis

Originally published March 21 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A driver died in a head-on crash that happened along Hiawatha Avenue in Minneapolis Monday afternoon. The Minneapolis Police Department says the crash happened at the intersection with 26th Street. A witness told WCCO that the driver of a vehicle was heading south on Hiawatha at a high rate of speed before jumping through the median and into the northbound lanes, crashing into another vehicle. The driver of the vehicle that crossed the median was extricated from the passenger side door, MPD said, and was said to be without a pulse when he was transported to the hospital. The police department later confirmed the driver had died. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the driver as 49-year-old Elbert Robinson of Minneapolis. The driver of the other vehicle was said to have suffered some facial injuries and was also transported to the hospital. That driver’s condition was not immediately available. It’s not yet clear what caused the first driver to cross over the median.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
News Channel Nebraska

Grand Island woman arrested following Merrick County pursuit

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- Authorities arrested a Hall County woman following a Saturday pursuit. Officials said that a Merrick County Deputy witnessed a blue Ford Escape traveling southbound on 3rd Road in rural Merrick County. The Merrick County Sheriff's office said that the deputy identified the driver as 30-year-old Abbigail...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KEYC

Two killed in single-vehicle crash in Anoka County

EAST BETHEL, Minn. (KEYC) - Sheriff’s officials say two people have been killed in a single-vehicle crash in Anoka County. Authorities say a man and woman died when their vehicle crashed into a tree Sunday about 8:30 p.m. in East Bethel. First responders arrived to find the vehicle on...
Bangor Daily News

Friday death in Bangor considered suspicious

A death on Blue Hill East in Bangor on Friday is being considered suspicious. A call was reported at around 3:20 p.m. on Friday from a Blue Hill East residence, and an unresponsive person was found when police arrived, according to Lt. Brent Beaulieu of the Bangor Police Department. The...
BANGOR, ME
CBS Minnesota

Body Discovered In Shingle Creek, Brooklyn Park Police Say

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (WCCO) — Police in Brooklyn Park say a body was found in Shingle Creek Sunday afternoon. Officers made the discovery at about 2:45 p.m., but they didn’t specify the neighboring area. Police say Hennepin County’s water patrol assisted at the scene. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the identity and official cause of death of the deceased person at a later time. Police are still investigating.
CBS Minnesota

Fatal Head-On Crash Reported In Cass County

POWERS TOWNSHIP, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities in Cass County are investigating a fatal head-on crash that happened in Powers Township Wednesday morning. The crash happened along Highway 371 near Haddix Circle Northwest at about 7:30 a.m. Investigators say that a Chevrolet was traveling north on the highway when it crossed into the opposing traffic lane, striking a Ford. Further details were not immediately available, but the State Patrol said that the crash did involve at least one fatality.
CASS COUNTY, MN

