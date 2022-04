When it comes to the recruiting world of college football, Oregon Duck fans are feeling pretty high and mighty right about now. After landing 5-star OT Josh Conerly Jr. over USC on Friday night, fans in green and yellow are currently enjoying a victory lap that is taking place a lot sooner than expected. With a change in coaching staff over the offseason and an uphill climb to get back into recruiting relevance, Dan Lanning has done wonders over the past couple of months and landed the No. 1 recruiting class in the conference for the 2022 period, and No....

EUGENE, OR ・ 10 MINUTES AGO