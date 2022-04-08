ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lodi, CA

‘Bullets Don’t Have Names’: Lodi Mom Who Lost Son To Gun Violence Steps Up After Sacramento Shooting

By Marlee Ginter
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r2F1E_0f35sT1500

LODI (CBS13) – A Lodi Mom is taking her pain and pushing forward to help her community.

“The bullets don’t have names. They just shoot and kill,” said Leticia Galvan.

Galvan went through heartbreak no parent should ever endure.

“The person that killed him was on top of the roof. So when he came out, he shot him and my son died,” said Leticia.

Devastated after losing her son to gun violence, Leticia took her heartbreak and turned it into hope by starting a non-profit in his name. The Luis G. Alvarez Jr. Rewards for Justice Foundation goes beyond Crimestoppers’ $1,000 reward and offers upwards of $10,000 for information leading to an arrest. They’re putting some of the money they’ve raised toward Sacramento’s mass shooting.

“It was just so heartfelt because it was a lot of people and it just makes you cry,” said Leticia.

Sunday’s shooting was a call to action that got personal.

“This was on [April 3], and on the 2nd, they had killed my son six years ago, so it was really touching,” Leticia said. “It was like what can we do, you know?”

“We strongly believe, my wife and I and our board members as well, that [if] you put a higher reward, it’ll definitely encourage someone to come forward with information,” said Leticia’s husband Diego.

The couple is out to clean up their communities so other families don’t suffer the same loss.

“Not just to get that element off the street but get that element and lock them up,” Diego said. “To get it out of your neighborhood.”

“Step up and do the right thing because you never know,” Leticia said. “I never thought it was going to be me, and it was me. And here I am.”

They’re offering $10,000 for information that could lead to an arrest in the mass shooting. The Galvans will accept more donations to add to the reward. You can donate on the foundation’s website .

Comments / 3

Michael E Hair
3d ago

sorry for your loss and you are right, bullets don't have names, but the trigger pullers do!. they people pulling the trigger must be held accountable for their very personable crimes against our society. Personal accountability and punishment is a must. we must look at society for the answers. bullets don't fire themselves, human beings do

Reply
4
Related
CBS Sacramento

Homeless Woman Who Slept Near Scene Among 6 People Killed In Downtown Sacramento Mass Shooting

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — All six people killed in a mass shooting in downtown Sacramento early Sunday morning have now been identified by the Sacramento County coroner. They are: Johntaya Alexander, a 21-year-old Elk Grove woman. Melinda Davis, a 57-year-old woman. Joshua Hoye-Lucchesi, a 32-year-old Salinas man. Yamile Martinez-Andrade, a 21-year-old Selma woman. Sergio Harris, a 38-year-old North Highlands man. De’vazia Turner, a 29-year-old Carmichael man. (Obtained by CBS13) All six victims were pronounced dead at the scene, Sacramento police say. Davis was a homeless woman who was known to sleep on the sidewalk near the scene of the shooting, Councilmember Katie Valenzuela said. The shooting happened just after 2 a.m. after...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento Shooting Suspect Smiley Martin Had Been Granted Early Release

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Two of the suspects arrested in connection to the mass shooting that took six lives in downtown Sacramento over the weekend have had many run-ins with the law, records show. On Tuesday, Sacramento police announced they had arrested 27-year-old Smiley Martin in connection to the shooting. He’s currently undergoing treatment at a local hospital for serious gunfire injuries and will be booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of a machine gun. Smiley Martin was quickly identified as a person of interest after the shooting and remains under...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Video From Hours Before Sacramento Shooting Shows Joshua Hoye-Lucchesi And 2 Suspects

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Video obtained by CBS13 from hours before the Sacramento mass shooting appears to show suspects Smiley Martin and his brother Dandrae Martin together with Joshua Hoye-Lucchesi, who was one of the six people killed. The video was timestamped at 9:45 p.m. on Saturday, approximately four hours and 15 minutes before the shooting happened. “Whoever you is (sic), you don’t know where we at, you ain’t safe,” Hoye-Lucchesi said on the video. Then, Smiley is seen saying “Stop playing [n-word].” Immediately after, Hoye is heard saying, “Die slow [n-word].” Family members of Hoye-Lucchesi confirmed the man in the video is him. In...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Who were the four victims killed in the Sacramento Church shooting?

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Church in Sacramento has released biographies remembering the lives of the four victims killed in the February shooting at the church. On Feb. 28, David Mora, 39, killed his children —Samantha Mora Gutierrez, 10; Samarah Mora Gutierrez, 9; Samia Mora Gutierrez, 13 -- and Nathaniel Kong, 59, during a supervised visit before killing himself.
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lodi, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Lodi, CA
Sacramento, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS San Francisco

‘I’ll Probably Be Crying 5 Minutes From Now;’ Sacramento Mass Shooting Victims Identified

By Justin Andrews SACRAMENTO (CBS SF) — Waves of emotion swept over Tamika Turner as she stood near the spot where her brother, 29-year-old De’vazia Turner, was gunned down in a deadly salvo of gunfire early Sunday morning that claimed five other lives and left 12 others wounded. She was still trying to make sense of her loss. UPDATE: Sacramento Police Arrest Suspect in Mass Shooting That Killed 6, Wounded 12 “They killed my brother,” she told KPIX. “I’ll probably be crying five minutes from now. I just want to make sure the world to know he was loved. Make sure that’s the...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KRON4 News

San Jose police arrest woman on suspicion of killing her mother

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The San Jose Police Department announced they arrested 27-year-old Cheryl Ann Yee after she reportedly called police that she had killed her mother over the weekend. On Sunday, at approximately 12:24 p.m., SJPD responded to the 4800 block of Springdale Drive for a welfare check call. When police arrived, they […]
SAN JOSE, CA
FOX40

Missing teen found dead in Sacramento apartment

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON/KTXL) — A missing teenage girl died last Thursday after she was shot and found in a midtown Sacramento apartment, according to police. Sacramento police said around 11:24 a.m. on March 17, they got a call about a shooting victim in the St. Anton Building Apartments at 2110 L St. That’s where officers […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Violence#Bullets#Mass Shooting#Justice Foundation#Crimestoppers
CBS Sacramento

‘He Was Bright And Loving’: Mom Remembers Josh Hoye, A Father Of 6, Who Was Killed In Downtown Sacramento Mass Shooting

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The mother of one of the six people killed in Sunday’s mass shooting in downtown Sacramento remembered her son Joshua Hoye-Lucchesi, a father of six. Sherilyn Hoye said she knows how the five other families feel to have lost someone in this way and then potentially find out through videos online. “I just know my son is dead,” she said. That was her gut reaction when she saw her son in a video, laying on the ground of 10th Street. It was a video posted to social media that was shocking and hard to watch. It was especially traumatic for...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Father Says Homeless Man Saved Daughter And Her Friends During Sacramento Shooting

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Two days after the mass shooting in downtown Sacramento, a man says his daughter is alive today because a homeless man shielded her from the gunfire. Tom Orosco was picking up his daughter and her three friends downtown just after 2 a.m. Sunday when he heard the gunfire and chaos. “I was on the phone with them,” he said. “I heard the shots out the window and the shots on my phone.” Then, the phone died. “Immediately, I said, ‘I got to find them, I got to find them,”‘ Orosco said. He searched frantically as the horrific scene unfolded. What he didn’t...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Long Beach Tribune

15-year-old boy was caught on camera slapping one of the few Black students in the school with a belt in a crowded lunchroom after he was seen throwing cotton balls at him, charged

Despite all the efforts in the last decades in fighting racism, Black people in America are still facing racism, racial slurs and being called the N-word almost every day. The fact that racism is also present in schools makes the whole problem even more alarming and concerning for everyone, especially for young Black children who might experience difficulties in the development process in their lives.
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRON4 News

Sacramento shooting victim Joshua Lucchesi’s family speaks out

SACRAMENTO (KRON) — Sacramento mass shooting victim Joshua Lucchesi’s family spoke to KRON4 news about his death. Pashondra Turner, the mother of Lucchessi’s daughters is still making sense of what happened the night of the shooting on Downtown Sacramento’s K Street. “He just got caught up with being with the wrong people basically,” Turner said. […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Family says 2 men killed in shooting were cousins

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — “My baby’s name was Sergio Harris,” said Pamela Harris.  Pamela Harris was worried sick, waiting behind the yellow crime-scene tape since 2:30 in the morning Sunday. The panic and pain was visible on her face after 18 people were shot on K Street.  She believed her 38-year-old son, Sergio Harris, was […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Homeless Hero Lauded For Protecting Young Ladies During Sacramento Shooting Details What Happened

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A father says he owes a debt of gratitude to a homeless man who shielded his daughter and her friends from the gunfire that erupted during Sunday’s mass shooting in downtown Sacramento. Now, that man, Tim Langer, is speaking out on his act of heroism. Langer stays in a space on K Street, and it’s the same space where he shielded the young ladies from gunshots flying everywhere. “They were panic-stricken, they were falling over each other to try and get shelter,” Langer said. “From what I could see, the state of war, I was just trying to calm them...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Man shot and killed in alleged road rage incident in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says a shooting that left one man dead feet away from their office stemmed from a road rage incident. According to law enforcement, the man who was fatally shot allegedly crashed into the vehicle of the shooter intentionally, before approaching that vehicle.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Man entered home, kidnapped female resident: Sacramento police

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento police said a man allegedly entered a home while armed with a gun and kidnapped a female resident on Monday. Officers responded to Truxel Road near Arena Boulevard for reports of a potential kidnapping. According to witnesses, a man entered a home and pointed a gun at multiple residents, threatening […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

18-Year-Old Killed In Shooting At Airbnb House Party In Elk Grove

ELK GROVE (CBS13) — A party at an Airbnb rental in Elk Grove turned into a nightmare when an 18-year-old was shot and killed, said the Elk Grove Police Department. The incident took place at a residence in the area of Bowmont Way and Brandamore Court around 2 a.m. Saturday morning. When officers arrived, they found one victim, an 18-year-old man, who succumbed to his injuries at the scene. The victim’s name has not yet been released. Detectives believe that there were around 10 to 15 people in the house at the time of the shooting, which was an Airbnb rental being used for a house party. Currently, the suspect has not been identified and the motive is unknown. Airbnb commented on the incident, saying: “We are deeply saddened by the events that took place here last night. Airbnb bans parties and we take these reports very seriously and have opened an investigation. We are supporting the host and are in touch with the Elk Grove Police Department to support their investigation.” The investigation is ongoing.
ELK GROVE, CA
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
64K+
Followers
17K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy