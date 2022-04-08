A Familiar Flyer Is Back In Shawano County

Craig Waldron of Back Country Horseman of America (BCHA) McClellan Chapter took the Calhoun County Journal on a tour of the Camp McClellan Horse Trails. This county owned area was built around preexisting trails from the former Fort McClellan army base. Visitors are welcomed to come trail, ride, and camp with their own horse at the over 900 acres of pristine forests located at Camp McClellan Horse Trails in Anniston, Alabama, just off I-20. For those that may not be familiar with the area, the Camp McClellan horse trails are located at the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains and offer picturesque views down every trail. The BCHA-McClellan is a nonprofit group that is part of a nationwide organization that is committed to protecting the access of equestrians to public lands. They are devoted to equestrians that love to ride and explore new trails. They also assist with trail maintenance and improvement projects and are responsible for keeping other pubic trails clear for all user groups. They also welcome riders of all types, ages, and interests into their chapters.

CALHOUN COUNTY, AL ・ 28 DAYS AGO