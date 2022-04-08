ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shawano County, WI

A Familiar Flyer Is Back In Shawano County

By Robert Kennedy
WNCY
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNAVARINO, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A familiar flyer has returned to Shawano County. Sandhill cranes were spotted Thursday morning in the fields near the Navarino State Wildlife Area. With grey feathers, bright yellow eyes and signature red caps, the stork-like birds patrol a farm field near Navarino, and in...

