MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - A 39-year-old driver accused of a hit-and-run that left a 77-year-old dead in Mandan has been sentenced on probation violations in a different case. Wade Bison, of Fargo, was arrested last month after prosecutors say he killed Erwin Geigle, of Mandan, by repeatedly striking him with a stolen pickup truck before fleeing from police. Bison was taken into custody later that morning following a rollover crash in Bismarck. He is charged with murder in Morton County and fleeing in Burleigh County among other charges for this incident. Four other felony cases were reopened after his March arrest.

MANDAN, ND ・ 4 DAYS AGO