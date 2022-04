Manager Gemma Grainger insisted Wales had taken another positive step in World Cup qualifying despite losing 2-1 at home to France.Goals in each half from Wendie Renard and Marie-Antoinette Katoto maintained France’s 100 per cent record and takes them to within one win of qualifying for the 2023 Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.Sophie Ingle gave Wales hope with a deflected strike, but Grainger’s side lost second spot to Slovenia – who won 2-0 in Kazakhstan – in the race for a play-off spot.Slovenia are one point above Wales having played a game more. They meet each other...

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO