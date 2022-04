A desperate Warren ends up in a dangerous situation. Bobby makes a shocking accusation. So they're now implying Tom was cracking one out over Lisa when he was 4 or 5. And since when has "The Pig and Partridge" been within walking distance of the village. Funny how nobody has ever gone to that pub before - and of course logical someone stealing a van of drugs would only drive as far as a pub within walking distance.

TV SERIES ・ 25 DAYS AGO