Man dies after being shot in Florence-Firestone

A man died Thursday evening after he was found shot multiple times at a park in Florence-Firestone.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department responded to the 8900 block of Maie Avenue after receiving a report of a man who had been shot. When they arrived on scene they found the man lying unresponsive on the ground in Leon H. Washington Park .

The man was transported by ambulance to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

As part of their investigation, detectives have learned that the man was shot in the street by “unknown person.”

After being shot, he ran into the park where he collapsed and remained until he was taken to the hospital, sheriff’s officials said.

The man’s identity has not yet been released.

As of Thursday night, no description of the suspect or suspect vehicle have been released. The murder weapon was not located.

The investigation is believed to be gang-related, LASD said.

