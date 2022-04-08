ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Man dies after being shot in Florence-Firestone

By Travis Schlepp
KTLA
KTLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LODbF_0f35oDiB00

A man died Thursday evening after he was found shot multiple times at a park in Florence-Firestone.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department responded to the 8900 block of Maie Avenue after receiving a report of a man who had been shot. When they arrived on scene they found the man lying unresponsive on the ground in Leon H. Washington Park .

The man was transported by ambulance to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

As part of their investigation, detectives have learned that the man was shot in the street by “unknown person.”

After being shot, he ran into the park where he collapsed and remained until he was taken to the hospital, sheriff’s officials said.

The man’s identity has not yet been released.

As of Thursday night, no description of the suspect or suspect vehicle have been released. The murder weapon was not located.

The investigation is believed to be gang-related, LASD said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA

Man fatally stabbed after altercation in Watts: LASD

A man was fatally stabbed in Watts Tuesday evening, and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said they’re investigating the attack as a gang-related incident. Deputies responded to the 13500 block of Maie Avenue at about 6:45 p.m. after receiving reports of a stabbing, and they found a 45-year-old man lying unresponsive in a driveway, […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Woman shot multiple times in South L.A.

A woman was transported to the hospital Tuesday night after she was shot multiple times in South Los Angeles. The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. near the intersection of West 41st Street and Vermont Avenue in the Vermont Square neighborhood. Los Angeles police officers arrived on scene and found the woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Guard found dead in Malibu parking lot identified as investigation continues

A security guard who was found dead in a Malibu parking lot early Tuesday has been identified as the investigation into what occurred continues. Inge Baumbach was discovered after deputies responded to the 30000 block of Pacific Coast Highway about 7:15 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. An employee who works in […]
MALIBU, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
Washington, CA
KTLA

Woman’s body found in sandy beach area in Long Beach

A homicide investigation is underway after a woman’s body was found in a sandy beach area in Long Beach Sunday morning. Officers responded around 8 a.m. to the 1900 block of East Ocean Boulevard, where they found a woman dead in the sand near a building north of the beach bike path, Long Beach Police […]
LONG BEACH, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Washington Park#Florence Firestone#Lasd#Nexstar Media Inc
KMPH.com

Man shot, killed after argument breaks out in Fresno identified

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was rushed to the hospital Sunday after an argument led to gunfire near Saginaw Way and 6th Street in Fresno. According to police, a man identified as 30-year-old Corey Childress was shot multiple times in his vehicle by someone in a dark-colored vehicle around 2:15 p.m.
FRESNO, CA
The Independent

Two people caught on video going through pockets of man who was dying after being shot

Two people have been caught on security footage going through the pockets of a dying man who had just been shot on the streets of Philadelphia. The 38-year-old man was shot three times in the chest after getting into a fight with another man in Hunting Park, a neighbourhood in North Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Wednesday night. A third man pulled out a gun from the waistband of his pants during the fight and shot the victim, Chief Inspector Scott Small said during a press briefing, Fox 29 reported. As the victim lay dying on the pavement, the two men...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS LA

David Cerigioni identified as 70-year-old tree trimmer who died on the job

A tree trimmer who was found dead on the job Saturday has been identified as 70-year-old David Cerigioni. Police say they found Cerigioni hanging upside down about 50-feet up in the air on the former Van Halen Estate located on Coldwater Canyon Avenue near Mulholland Saturday afternoon. The fire department used a ladder truck to reach Cerigioni and get him down, but unfortunately, he had already passed away. Cerigioni was apparently trimming a tree around utility cables including a power line but it is not clear right now whether he or one of his tools came in contact with it. "There were high-powered tension...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KGET

BPD asking for public’s help in identifying robbery suspects

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying four suspects in a business robbery on Jan. 22. The incident occurred at approximately 5:20 a.m. in the 3100 block of Union Avenue, at the Gold and Silver Trading Company, according to BPD.  The suspects are described as follows: […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KTLA

West Covina man arrested for alleged child molestation; additional victims sought

A West Covina man was arrested Thursday for allegedly molesting a child under 14 years old, police said. Detectives, along with the U.S. Marshals Service Pacific Southwest Regional Fugitive Task Force, arrested 57-year-old resident Benjamin Gutierrez following an investigation, the West Covina Police Department said in a news release. Gutierrez booked on suspicion of lewd […]
WEST COVINA, CA
KTLA

Man dies after arrest by Santa Ana police

A man who allegedly assaulted security guards at a Southern California motel died at a hospital after he was arrested following a violent confrontation with police, authorities said. Santa Ana officers responded late Friday following reports of a man breaking windows and assaulting the guards at a La Quinta Inn, according to a police statement. […]
SANTA ANA, CA
KGET

Man killed in Sandra Drive shooting identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man shot and killed in south Bakersfield on Tuesday has been identified. Jaime Adam Espinoza, 32, of Bakersfield was declared dead at the scene at 7:22 p.m. in the 900 block of Sandra Drive, according to coroner’s officials. Police arrested Andres Arevalo, 26, on suspicion of murder and recovered a […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KTLA

Man dead, 2 hospitalized after possible fentanyl overdose

A man died and two others were hospitalized Monday morning in the Broadway-Manchester neighborhood of Los Angeles following a suspected overdose of fentanyl, officials said. The incident was initially reported about 9 a.m. in a 911 call directing authorities to the 200 block of West 115th Street, Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson Margaret Stewart stated […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Father killed in 710 Freeway shooting remembered

A family is in mourning as they remember the life of a young father killed in a senseless shooting on the 710 Freeway. Freddy Gomez was one of four people shot in seemingly random shootings along Southern California freeways earlier this week. Gomez was killed in the shooting, while three others were hospitalized with serious […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
KTLA

KTLA

45K+
Followers
7K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy