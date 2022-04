It's pretty safe to say that most of our parents lied every now and again to us, whether to be funny, to get us to behave or explain something without actually explaining it. For example, my parents told me that the creepy noises I heard coming from our attic were caused by a moose that lived up there. They called it The Attic Moose, but it was actually just wind and the natural settling of an old home. I was convinced a moose was up there causing a bunch of racket for my entire childhood. I even got Christmas presents from The Attic Moose. Weird.

VISUAL ART ・ 4 DAYS AGO