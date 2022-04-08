Stamford Landscaping

This automated story was produced for Hearst Connecticut by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Connecticut. A 4,640-square-foot house built in 1957 has changed hands. The spacious property located on 424 Ocean Drive in Stamford was sold on February 14,...
This automated story was produced for Hearst Connecticut by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Connecticut. The property located on 300 Broad Street in Stamford was sold on February 15, 2022. The $225,000 purchase price works out to $310 per...
Stamford’s dining scene will soon be expanded to include two popular restaurant chains, Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana and Shake Shack. According to the Hey Stamford! blog, the two eateries will be based in a new plaza at 64 High Ridge Road that was formerly the site of a Bank of America branch that was demolished earlier in the week.
STAMFORD — Webster Bank, which completed its merger with Sterling National Bank last month, announced Friday that it has doubled the footprint of its headquarters in downtown Stamford. The bank has added 23,031 square feet and now occupies a total of 45,979 square feet at 200 Elm St., while...
