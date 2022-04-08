ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Two Waitlist Players Will Have to Go

By allHOGS Staff
All Hogs
All Hogs
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fMBIq_0f35lCrf00

Addition of Jalen Graham means pair of Hogs on scholarship won't be next season

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – To say this past Wednesday was a hectic day in the athletic facilities at the University of Arkansas would be a massive understatement.

By the time supper rolled around, Razorback fans were so dizzy from the spinning around trying to see who's coming in and out of the revolving door that they could hardly be ridiculed for not being able to hold down a glass of sweet tea.

Coaches and players were coming and going from both football and basketball. The doors kept swinging on Thursday.

Things feel so unstable, especially on the basketball side of things, that it almost feels like players who are definitely coming back who were on the team the previous year need to team up with the PR department to create a fancy graphic to let Hog fans know they're sticking around.

With the football transfer portal just starting to heat up with oddly timed mid-spring practice transfers, we'll set all things gridiron aside for a moment to see what else transpires, and focus, instead, on men's basketball.

With the addition of Arizona State's Jalen Graham on Thursday, 10 scholarships are officially off the table. That leaves room for only three of the five "waitlist" players who played on scholarship this past season and are still possibilities to return to the team.

This will be broken down into three categories: On the Bus, Off the Bus, On the Waitlist. So after all the craziness, where do things stand as of March 8?

On the Bus

Nick Smith, Jr. / Fr. / Combo Guard / North Little Rock HS / North Little Rock / 6-4, 185

Jordan Walsh / Fr. / Small Forward / Link Academy / Branson, Mo. / 6-7, 190

Derrian Ford / Fr. / Combo Guard / Magnolia HS / Magnolia / 6-3, 190

Barry Dunning / Fr. / Small Forward / McGill Toolen HS / Mobile, Ala. / 6-6, 205

Joseph Pinion / Fr. / Small Forward / Morrilton HS / Morrilton / 6-6, 180

Anthony Black / Fr. / Point Guard / Duncanville HS / Duncanville, Texas / 6-7, 185

Trevon Brazile / So. / Small Forward / Univ. of Missouri / Springfield, Mo. / 6-9, 215

Makhel Mitchell / So. / Center / Univ. of Rhode Island / Washington D.C. / 6-9, 230

Makhai Mitchell / So. / Center / Univ. of Rhode Island / Washington D.C. / 6-9, 225

Jalen Graham / Jr. / Forward / Arizona St. / Phoenix Ariz. / 6-9, 220

Anthony Ruta / Asst. Coach / Univ. of Arkansas / Director of Operations

On the Waitlist

Jaylin Williams / Jr. / Forward / 6-10, 240 / 10.9 PPG / 9.8 REB / 2.6 AST / 46.1% FG / Exploring NBA Draft Options

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=019TCt_0f35lCrf00

SEC

Davonte Davis / Jr. / Guard / 6-4, 180 / 8.3 PPG / 3.7 REB / 2.8 AST / 42.9% FG

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JwH54_0f35lCrf00

Photo by C. Morgan Engel, NCAA Photos via Getty Images

Jaxon Robinson / Jr. / Guard / 6-6, 185 / 3.4 PPG / 1.3 REB / 0.4 AST / 38.0% FG

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tDKMK_0f35lCrf00

Michael Morrison/allHOGS Images

Kamani Johnson / Sr. / Guard / 6-7, 235 / 2.3 PPG / 0.7 REB / 0.4 AST / 62.1% FG

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d5Ink_0f35lCrf00

Petre Thomas / USA TODAY Sports

Cade Arbogast / Jr. / Guard / 6-3, 170 / 0.0 PPG / 0.8 REB / 0.3 AST / 0.0% FG

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ESrIz_0f35lCrf00

Razorback Communications

Off the Bus

JD Notae / Guard / 6-2, 190 / 18.3 PPG / 4.6 REB / 3.7 AST / 39.6% FG

Au'Diese Toney / Guard / 6-6, 205 / 10.5 PPG / 5.2 REB / 0.8 AST / 52.1% FG

KK Robinson / Guard / 6-0, 180 / 1.5 PPG / 0.4 REB / 0.7 AST / 32.1% FG

Chance Moore / Guard / 6-5, 195 / 1.0 PPG / 0.6 REB / 0.0 AST / 50.0% FG

Connor Vanover / Forward / 7-3, 215 / 3.9 PPG / 2.1 REB / 0.3 AST / 43.1% FG

Stanley Umude / Guard / 6-6, 210 / 11.9 PPG / 4.6 REB / 1.1 AST / 46.0% FG

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PZFc6_0f35lCrf00

Trey Wade / Guard / 6-6, 220 / 3.6 PPG / 2.6 REB / 0.6 AST / 49.1% FG

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RMTiz_0f35lCrf00

Nelson Chenault / USA TODAY Sports

Chris Lykes / Guard / 5-7, 160 / 7.6 PPG / 1.0 REB / 1.5 AST / 34.4% FG

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Squrd_0f35lCrf00

Kim Klement / USA TODAY Sports

Clay Moser / Asst. Coach

Hogs Feed

All-PAC 12 ADDITION LOCKS IN AT LEAST 10 NEW PLAYERS FOR 2022-23 SEASON

RAZORBACKS GET STRONG NIGHT FROM NOLAND, BATS, TO DOWN FLORIDA

SAM PITTMAN WORKING ON MENTAL AS MUCH AS PHYSICAL

RAZORBACKS LOSE QUARTERBACK TO TRANSFER PORTAL

MUSSELMAN LANDS TWIN INSIDE PLAYERS OUT OF PORTAL

STORY SAYS RECRUITS MORE LOYAL TO COACH THAN SCHOOL

Return to allHogs home page.

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Report: Five-Star Freshman Forward Entering Transfer Portal

Fresh off an SEC Tournament triumph, Tennessee’s men’s basketball program could lose one of its top underclassmen. According to Matt Zenitz of On3Sports, five-star forward Brandon Huntley-Hatfield has entered the transfer portal. Huntley-Hatfield started 13 of 35 games played as a freshman, averaging 3.9 points and 3.0 rebounds...
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fayetteville, AR
Basketball
Fayetteville, AR
College Basketball
Local
Arkansas College Sports
Fayetteville, AR
College Sports
Local
Arkansas Sports
Fayetteville, AR
Sports
State
Florida State
State
Missouri State
State
Texas State
Local
Arkansas College Basketball
City
Fayetteville, AR
Local
Arkansas Basketball
State
Arkansas State
State
Rhode Island State
actionnews5.com

Missing former Tigers football player found

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The former Memphis Tigers football player who was reported missing Tuesday was found in the hospital after a car crash in Georgia according to his family. Jeremy Boyland Jr.’s mother reported him missing to Memphis Police Tuesday morning. According to the police report, she last saw...
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Lykes
KHQ Right Now

Tornadoes rip across Texas and Oklahoma

Multiple tornadoes ripped through parts of Texas and Oklahoma, causing injuries and widespread damage in areas near Austin and Dallas, officials said. The storm system was poised to move into Louisiana and Mississippi on Tuesday, carrying the risk of dangerous tornadoes and powerful winds.
OKLAHOMA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5-Star prospect calls it a ‘blessing’ to be recruited by UNC

With the 2021-22 UNC basketball season in the books, the focus for the program turns to the future of the roster. That includes future recruiting classes like 2024. Right now, UNC has yet to land a commitment from a prospect in the 2024 cycle but they have their eyes on a few prospects including in-state five-star forward Jarin Stevenson. The Pittsboro prospect is right in UNC’s backyard and the Tar Heels officially offered him last year. Since then, Stevenson’s recruitment has picked up a bit and he now has a total of four offers with other programs showing interest. But where do...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Cameron Eittreim

Who Has The Tastiest Burgers In Dallas, Texas?

Who owns a corner on the most delicious burgers in the great state of Texas? Not one specific restaurant, as every city has a unique flavor. Since I visit Austin, Texas often, I also like to visit Dallas. This is a beautiful city with a lot of heritage in music, food, and art. Dallas, Texas also boasts a few of the most delicious burger spots you'll ever dine at. These places specialize in creating delicious food that is wholesome and easy on the wallet.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ast#Nba Draft#Twitter#Ppg#The Pr Department#Arizona State
The Spun

Legenday College Sports Broadcaster Died On Sunday

A legendary collegiate sports broadcaster passed away at the age of 90 this weekend. Jim Turpin, the longtime voice of Illinois sports, died on Sunday. “Turpin called Illini football and men’s basketball for 42 years, retiring from the booth in 2002. He was a major player in local radio as well, serving as vice president and general manager of WDWS and WHMS in Champaign and for years hosting WDWS’ “Penny For Your Thoughts” through 2017,” the News Gazette wrote.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
On3.com

Report: Arkansas alum, Walmart heir to submit bid on NFL team

Former Walmart Board of Directors Chair and Arkansas alumni, Rob Walton is poised to make a bid for the Denver Broncos that is expected to be worth more than $4 billion, according to the Sports Business Journal. Walton, 77, is the 17th-richest person on the planet with a net worth of $68.9 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KATV

No. 2 Arkansas' SEC series winning streak snapped at Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (KATV) — The Razorbacks have lost an SEC series for the first time since 2019. No. 2 Arkansas (23-7, 8-4 SEC) saw its streak of 13 consecutive conference series wins come to an end in a 9-7 loss to Florida (22-11, 6-7 SEC) on Saturday afternoon at Florida Ballpark.
GAINESVILLE, FL
thecomeback.com

Arch Manning makes unexpected visit on Friday

The college football world has been speculating for months where coveted five-star recruit Arch Manning will commit. Manning currently sits as the top recruit in the 2023 recruiting class and has certainly garnered a ton of attention across the country from top football programs. It appears that Texas and Alabama remain the most likely landing spot for Manning going forward, with Georgia shortly behind in the recruiting battle.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
College Football
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Hogs get late addition to running back room with weekend commit from Arkansas high-schooler

Running back was already going to be the biggest strength of the Arkansas football team. The unit became even deeper over the weekend. Javyean Dyer-Jones, a senior at Little Rock Christian, will join the team in 2022 as a preferred walk-on. The 5-foot-9, 195-pounder picked Arkansas over likely scholarships from Arkansas State and Louisiana Tech. He joins a stacked Arkansas backfield that returns three players who each ran for more than 500 yards last year, plus speedster AJ Green who ran for more than 225. Dyer-Jones ran for 1,756 yards and 20 touchdowns in helping LRC to the Class 5A state semifinals in...
ARKANSAS STATE
All Hogs

All Hogs

Fayetteville, AR
2K+
Followers
797
Post
691K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of University of Arkansas athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/arkansas

Comments / 0

Community Policy