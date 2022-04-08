Two Waitlist Players Will Have to Go
Addition of Jalen Graham means pair of Hogs on scholarship won't be next season
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – To say this past Wednesday was a hectic day in the athletic facilities at the University of Arkansas would be a massive understatement.
By the time supper rolled around, Razorback fans were so dizzy from the spinning around trying to see who's coming in and out of the revolving door that they could hardly be ridiculed for not being able to hold down a glass of sweet tea.
Coaches and players were coming and going from both football and basketball. The doors kept swinging on Thursday.
Things feel so unstable, especially on the basketball side of things, that it almost feels like players who are definitely coming back who were on the team the previous year need to team up with the PR department to create a fancy graphic to let Hog fans know they're sticking around.
With the football transfer portal just starting to heat up with oddly timed mid-spring practice transfers, we'll set all things gridiron aside for a moment to see what else transpires, and focus, instead, on men's basketball.
With the addition of Arizona State's Jalen Graham on Thursday, 10 scholarships are officially off the table. That leaves room for only three of the five "waitlist" players who played on scholarship this past season and are still possibilities to return to the team.
This will be broken down into three categories: On the Bus, Off the Bus, On the Waitlist. So after all the craziness, where do things stand as of March 8?
On the Bus
Nick Smith, Jr. / Fr. / Combo Guard / North Little Rock HS / North Little Rock / 6-4, 185
Jordan Walsh / Fr. / Small Forward / Link Academy / Branson, Mo. / 6-7, 190
Derrian Ford / Fr. / Combo Guard / Magnolia HS / Magnolia / 6-3, 190
Barry Dunning / Fr. / Small Forward / McGill Toolen HS / Mobile, Ala. / 6-6, 205
Joseph Pinion / Fr. / Small Forward / Morrilton HS / Morrilton / 6-6, 180
Anthony Black / Fr. / Point Guard / Duncanville HS / Duncanville, Texas / 6-7, 185
Trevon Brazile / So. / Small Forward / Univ. of Missouri / Springfield, Mo. / 6-9, 215
Makhel Mitchell / So. / Center / Univ. of Rhode Island / Washington D.C. / 6-9, 230
Makhai Mitchell / So. / Center / Univ. of Rhode Island / Washington D.C. / 6-9, 225
Jalen Graham / Jr. / Forward / Arizona St. / Phoenix Ariz. / 6-9, 220
Anthony Ruta / Asst. Coach / Univ. of Arkansas / Director of Operations
On the Waitlist
Jaylin Williams / Jr. / Forward / 6-10, 240 / 10.9 PPG / 9.8 REB / 2.6 AST / 46.1% FG / Exploring NBA Draft Options
Davonte Davis / Jr. / Guard / 6-4, 180 / 8.3 PPG / 3.7 REB / 2.8 AST / 42.9% FG
Jaxon Robinson / Jr. / Guard / 6-6, 185 / 3.4 PPG / 1.3 REB / 0.4 AST / 38.0% FG
Kamani Johnson / Sr. / Guard / 6-7, 235 / 2.3 PPG / 0.7 REB / 0.4 AST / 62.1% FG
Cade Arbogast / Jr. / Guard / 6-3, 170 / 0.0 PPG / 0.8 REB / 0.3 AST / 0.0% FG
Off the Bus
JD Notae / Guard / 6-2, 190 / 18.3 PPG / 4.6 REB / 3.7 AST / 39.6% FG
Au'Diese Toney / Guard / 6-6, 205 / 10.5 PPG / 5.2 REB / 0.8 AST / 52.1% FG
KK Robinson / Guard / 6-0, 180 / 1.5 PPG / 0.4 REB / 0.7 AST / 32.1% FG
Chance Moore / Guard / 6-5, 195 / 1.0 PPG / 0.6 REB / 0.0 AST / 50.0% FG
Connor Vanover / Forward / 7-3, 215 / 3.9 PPG / 2.1 REB / 0.3 AST / 43.1% FG
Stanley Umude / Guard / 6-6, 210 / 11.9 PPG / 4.6 REB / 1.1 AST / 46.0% FG
Trey Wade / Guard / 6-6, 220 / 3.6 PPG / 2.6 REB / 0.6 AST / 49.1% FG
Chris Lykes / Guard / 5-7, 160 / 7.6 PPG / 1.0 REB / 1.5 AST / 34.4% FG
Clay Moser / Asst. Coach
