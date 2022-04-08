Two more Idaho State women's basketball players enter transfer portal, bringing total to seven

Idaho State’s women’s basketball exodus isn’t over yet.

Freshmen Anaya Bernard and Brooke Malone have entered the transfer portal, according to a source with direct knowledge of the situation, which makes seven Bengals who have decided to leave the program since the end of last season.

Bernard averaged six minutes in 25 games last season, while Malone redshirted.

All told, 10 Idaho State players from last season’s team won’t be on next year’s : Estefi Ors, Dora Goles and Ellie Smith have graduated and will move on, while seven others have decided to transfer: Diaba Konate, Tomekia Whitman, Jordan Sweeney, Paisley Specht and Montana Oltrogge.

“Some players have decided that Idaho State was not a good fit for them. I think some of this can be (attributed) to covid and players not being allowed to take official visits or even have home visits,” Idaho State head coach Seton Sobolewski told the Journal via text message. “Based on the conversations that the players who are leaving have had with me, they are leaving mainly on good terms. I am advising several of them and trying to help them find new schools.”

In aggregate, it’s a development that will shake the program, which just won back-to-back regular-season conference championships. In 2021, Idaho State won the Big Sky tournament title and advanced to the NCAA Tournament. Last season, the Bengals bowed out of the conference tournament’s quarterfinals, but with a bid to the WNIT, they continued to establish themselves as one of the country’s best mid-major programs.

The team will look significantly different next season. As of Thursday night, ISU is down to two players who saw meaningful action last season: Starter Callie Bourne and forward Finley Garnett. Returners also include redshirt junior Ivanna Murillo, who averaged three minutes in nine games, junior Carsyn Boswell, who missed last season with an injury, plus a group of four freshmen who rarely played.