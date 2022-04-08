ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocatello, ID

Two more Idaho State women's basketball players enter transfer portal, bringing total to seven

By By Greg Woods
Idaho State Journal
Idaho State Journal
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bbEnM_0f35lA6D00

Idaho State’s women’s basketball exodus isn’t over yet.

Freshmen Anaya Bernard and Brooke Malone have entered the transfer portal, according to a source with direct knowledge of the situation, which makes seven Bengals who have decided to leave the program since the end of last season.

Bernard averaged six minutes in 25 games last season, while Malone redshirted.

All told, 10 Idaho State players from last season’s team won’t be on next year’s : Estefi Ors, Dora Goles and Ellie Smith have graduated and will move on, while seven others have decided to transfer: Diaba Konate, Tomekia Whitman, Jordan Sweeney, Paisley Specht and Montana Oltrogge.

“Some players have decided that Idaho State was not a good fit for them. I think some of this can be (attributed) to covid and players not being allowed to take official visits or even have home visits,” Idaho State head coach Seton Sobolewski told the Journal via text message. “Based on the conversations that the players who are leaving have had with me, they are leaving mainly on good terms. I am advising several of them and trying to help them find new schools.”

In aggregate, it’s a development that will shake the program, which just won back-to-back regular-season conference championships. In 2021, Idaho State won the Big Sky tournament title and advanced to the NCAA Tournament. Last season, the Bengals bowed out of the conference tournament’s quarterfinals, but with a bid to the WNIT, they continued to establish themselves as one of the country’s best mid-major programs.

The team will look significantly different next season. As of Thursday night, ISU is down to two players who saw meaningful action last season: Starter Callie Bourne and forward Finley Garnett. Returners also include redshirt junior Ivanna Murillo, who averaged three minutes in nine games, junior Carsyn Boswell, who missed last season with an injury, plus a group of four freshmen who rarely played.

Comments / 0

Related
Black Enterprise

Newly-Hired Head Volleyball Coach at Grambling State University Cuts Every Player From Team

In an unprecedented move, a college volleyball coach cut an entire team of players. According to KSLA, a newly hired head volleyball coach at Grambling State University made a roster change that caught everyone, especially the players, off-guard. After notifying the administration that she would make changes, she cut all 19 current players from the volleyball team.
GRAMBLING, LA
Idaho State Journal

For Idaho State's offensive line, turning things around means attention to detail

Terron Carey admits details don’t come naturally to him. When he snaps the ball, his instincts kick in and his mind clears. He has to protect his Idaho State quarterback. He tries to remember technique, all the skills and tips he’s picked up across these years at ISU, but there’s little time to think when so much is unfolding around him: A defensive lineman trying to bulldoze him, an anxious crowd, a critical third down hanging in the balance like a dreamcatcher. “I try to...
POCATELLO, ID
KULR8

Idaho State sweeps Montana softball team

MISSOULA — The Montana softball team dropped a pair of games to Idaho State on Friday afternoon as the teams opened a three-game series at Grizzly Softball Field. The Bengals (19-19, 3-5 BSC) held off a comeback attempt by the Grizzlies (16-18, 4-4 BSC) to win the opener 7-6, then cruised to a 10-1 win in the day’s second game.
MISSOULA, MT
KULR8

Montana State Billings softball drops pair to visiting Northwest Nazarene

BILLINGS — Visiting Northwest Nazarene University swept Montana State Billings 8-3 and 6-1 Friday afternoon in Great Northwest Athletic Conference softball at Avitus Group Stadium. The Yellowjackets (11-26, 4-10) and Nighthawks (19-15, 7-3) combined to hit seven home runs in the opener. Jazlyn Kalehuawehe hit a pair of home...
BILLINGS, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Basketball
Local
Idaho College Basketball
Pocatello, ID
Basketball
Pocatello, ID
Sports
Local
Idaho College Sports
Pocatello, ID
College Basketball
City
Pocatello, ID
State
Montana State
Pocatello, ID
College Sports
Local
Idaho Sports
Idaho State Journal

ISU events this week

The Idaho State University College of Arts and Letters is proud to host the first series of the revitalized Humanities Cafe Thursday at 5:30 p.m. in the Union Taproo, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello. This year’s topic is “Of Ghosts and Mystery,” with ISU professors Matthew VanWinkle and Kirsten Green Mink presenting, respectively, “Fleshlier Flickers: Haunted Cinemas and The Shadow of War in Graham Greene and Joe Hill,” and “Hog’s Exit: The True Story of Jerry Daniels.” Appetizers will be provided with a no-host bar.
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

HS Scores 4/8: Highland T&F finishes third, Snake River softball wins in blowout

1. Rigby (162.16), 2. Madison (128.16), 3. Thunder Ridge (102.16), 4. Skyline (69), 5. Preston (68.16), 6. Idaho Falls (56.16), 7. Century (40), 8. Hillcrest (26.16), 9. Highland (20), 10. Bonneville (14), 11. Shelley (12) Girls. 1. Rigby (127.32), 2. Madison (127.16), 3. Highland (98.6), 4. Skyline (95.16), 5. Preston...
HIGH SCHOOL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Where Josh Conerly ranks among the highest-ranked recruits to ever join the Oregon Ducks

The Ducks shocked the college football world on Friday night when 5-star offensive tackle Josh Conerly announced that he would be committing to Oregon, choosing to play his college ball in Eugene rather than travel further down south to join Lincoln Riley and the USC Trojans. After almost looking past the Ducks in his top-5 back in December, Conerly was obviously drawn to the program by Dan Lanning and Adrian Klemm, and a last-second visit to the Oregon campus over the past weekend looked to have sealed the deal. With the commitment, the Ducks now have the No. 1 recruiting class in...
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Idaho State#Ncaa Tournament#Bengals#Big Sky#The Ncaa Tournament
kmvt

CSI splits doubleheader Friday against USU Eastern

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After losing 3-1 early Friday afternoon to Utah State University Eastern, the College of Southern Idaho bounced back with a monstrous offensive showing in the 9-2 victory. The team pounded out 13 hits. Greyson Shafer was 3-for-4 with two doubles and Chase Higginson was...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Idaho State Journal

Why Idaho State's receivers are ready to absorb losses and engineer offense

After one spring practice this week, Idaho State wide receivers coach DJ Steward called sophomore wideout Xavier Guillory into his office. When Guillory walked in the door, Steward noticed something odd. “His hands are shaking,” Steward said. Turns out, Guillory is a dogged competitor. He admits he can go overboard sometimes. On this afternoon, he wanted to see how many passes he could catch off the JUGS passing machine, so...
POCATELLO, ID
KULR8

Montana's Ward comes away with two wins in Griz-Cat Dual

BOZEMAN — Montana participated in the annual Griz-Cat Dual on Saturday afternoon in Bozeman, with five individuals and one relay team earning victories. The Grizzles came out on top in the women's 200 meters (Catie Buck, 24.63); women's 400 meters (Holly Sudol, 58.92); men's high jump (6-2.75); men's discus (Matt Ward, 162-6); men's hammer (Ward, 202-1); women's hammer (Tanessa Morris, 200-1); and the men's 4x100-meter relay (42.45).
BOZEMAN, MT
Idaho State Journal

Idaho State Journal

Pocatello, ID
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
807K+
Views
ABOUT

The Idaho State Journal is daily newspaper published in Pocatello, Idaho, United States, that serves southeast Idaho, including Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Caribou, Franklin, Power, and Oneida counties.

 https://www.idahostatejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy