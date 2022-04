Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick's campaign email this week promised a Texas version of the recently signed Florida bill referred to by some critics as the "Don't Say Gay" law. Why it matters: Another front in the Texas culture war is erupting. Patrick's comments are a sign of what's to come when the Legislature convenes next January, and the sentiments are sure to help shape the political terrain ahead of the November elections.

TEXAS STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO