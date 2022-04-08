4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $724,900

You can have it all… because this home does! Close to the beach! Easy access to ACE or GSP, and shopping! Resort backyard with gorgeous pool! Close to 11 great golf courses! Great Schools! Nature Preserve in your neighborhood with hiking, biking, and walking trails! Completely renovated! So many checks…you need to check this home out! Nestled between the EHT Nature Preserve and Ballamor Golf Club is a one of a kind home that is situated on 1 private acre in the ultra quiet, prestigious Sherwood Forest neighborhood. This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home has 3000 sq ft of living space with an additional 2300 sq ft of unfinished space that could be converted to a second master suite and a full finished basement, or use it for storage! Move right in with no worries since everything has been done for you within the last 4 years! This custom home, originally built in 1991, is built with 2x6 construction, has extra insulated exterior and interior walls which makes it extremely quiet as well as energy efficient. New Timberline lifetime warranty roof, 2 new energy efficient HVAC systems, new energy efficient water heater, new well, new septic system, new pool liner, new energy efficient DE pool filtration system with automatic timer, new pool pump, new sprinkler system with 8 zones for the gorgeous landscaping in the front and back yards. New landscape lighting which up lights many of the unique specimen trees surrounding the pool patio. A MUST SEE FOR THE DISCERNING EXECUTIVE!!!

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 21 DAYS AGO