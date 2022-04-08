ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney stabs boyfriend to death before her vulgar social media post

By The Sun
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

An OnlyFans model allegedly stabbed her boyfriend to death in their apartment – before racy content was posted on her social media page.

Influencer Courtney Clenney, 25, known on her social media platforms as Courtney Tailor, was detained and later taken to a mental institution after killing 27-year-old Christian Obumseli, cops said.

Police responded to a 9-1-1 call from Clenney on Sunday around 5pm at the luxury apartment building in Miami, Florida. There, they found her boyfriend stabbed once in the shoulder.

First responders transported Obumseli to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Officers said that the violence was caused by a domestic dispute.

“We know that there was a physical altercation between them before he was stabbed,” a Miami PD spokesperson said.

Intense arguments were common in Clenney and Obumseli’s relationship, mutual friends of the couple told an ABC affiliate.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sDU9E_0f35ieYw00 Police responded to a call from Courtney Clenney on Sunday at the apartment, where they found Christian Obumseli stabbed.Instagram

“We’ve seen her hit him,” Ashley Vaughn said. “I’ve never seen him hit her.”

According to the close friends, Obumseli had recently moved to the area and was living with Clenney at the One Paraiso apartment building, located in the Edgewater neighborhood of Miami.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35Jumz_0f35ieYw00 Arguments were common in Courtney Clenney and Christian Obumseli’s relationship, mutual friends of the couple told an ABC affiliate.Instagram

Neighbors in the building have reported that the couple had a long history of domestic disputes and that local police often had to get involved.

While Clenney was detained at the police station following the stabbing, police say that she threatened to kill herself.

Police said that the threat led to an evaluation, causing her to be “Baker Acted.”

Florida’s Baker Act law allows law enforcement, as well as doctors, mental health professionals, and judges, to commit a person to a mental health treatment center for up to 72 hours if certain violent or suicidal tendencies are displayed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WuwL7_0f35ieYw00
Courtney Clenney was detained and later taken to a mental institution after killing 27-year-old Christian Obumseli, cops said.Instagram

It is unclear when Clenney, whose Instagram account has over 2million followers, will be released from the mental institution.

Though she was detained on April 3, OnlyFans content was somehow still posted on Clenney’s account on April 4.

At the moment, Clenney does not face any charges for Obumseli’s death.

GO FUND ME

A GoFundMe for Obumseli’s family has already raised over $64,000.

The page states that he was killed just one week before turning 28.

“Christian was extremely compassionate with a desire always to uplift those around him,” the GoFundMe organizer wrote.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L3JLx_0f35ieYw00 Neighbors in the building reported that the couple had a history of domestic disputes and that local police would get involved.Instagram

“He did not deserve for his life to be cut short by a heinous act of violence.”

The investigation into Obumseli’s death is still ongoing.

A cousin of Christian’s, who did not want to be named, was emotional when contacted by The Sun and said they are “devastated” and she has been consoling her family.

She said they have information surrounding his death but are “still trying to understand everything,” declining to comment further at the moment while they grieve.

