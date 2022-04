CHICAGO (CBS)-- Weeks after giving away $1.2 million in free gas in Chicago and the suburbs, businessman and philanthropist Willie Wilson has entered the race for mayor, challenging Mayor Lori Lightfoot after endorsing her four years ago.Backed by several Chicago ministers, Wilson announced his latest bid for mayor Monday morning at his downtown riverfront penthouse.Dr. Whilliam Foster Jr., senior pastor of Providence Baptist Church, said people are tired of violent crime in Chicago under Lightfoot's leadership, and believe Wilson "is the answer.""We're tired of our people perishing, and we have a leader here today who is second to none, who...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 22 MINUTES AGO