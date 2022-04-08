Suspected shooter of Lady Gaga’s dog walker mistakenly released from jail

The 19-year-old reputed gang member accused of shooting singer/actress Lady Gaga’s dog walker was mistakenly released from jail, the sheriff’s department confirmed Thursday.

James Howard Jackson was released from jail Wednesday afternoon, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department jail records, which had indicated the charges were dismissed

Several law enforcement sources told NBCLA the release was an administrative mistake.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office told NBCLA late Thursday the dismissed charges were to have been replaced by a superseding grand jury indictment unsealed during a hearing earlier this week.

Several sources familiar with the court proceedings told NBCLA it appeared the superseding case was not entered against Jackson.

The sheriff’s department confirmed it is searching for Jackson to bring him back into custody.

Jackson and two other reputed gang members were charged with one count each of attempted murder, second-degree robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery in connection with the Feb. 24, 2021 shooting of Ryan Fischer.

Jackson — the alleged gunman in the dog walker shooting — was also charged with one count each of assault with a semiautomatic firearm and felon carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle.