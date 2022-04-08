ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Suspected shooter of Lady Gaga’s dog walker mistakenly released from jail

By City News Service Inc.
 3 days ago
The 19-year-old reputed gang member accused of shooting singer/actress Lady Gaga’s dog walker was mistakenly released from jail, the sheriff’s department confirmed Thursday.

James Howard Jackson was released from jail Wednesday afternoon, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department jail records, which had indicated the charges were dismissed

Several law enforcement sources told NBCLA the release was an administrative mistake.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office told NBCLA late Thursday the dismissed charges were to have been replaced by a superseding grand jury indictment unsealed during a hearing earlier this week.

Several sources familiar with the court proceedings told NBCLA it appeared the superseding case was not entered against Jackson.

The sheriff’s department confirmed it is searching for Jackson to bring him back into custody.

Jackson and two other reputed gang members were charged with one count each of attempted murder, second-degree robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery in connection with the Feb. 24, 2021 shooting of Ryan Fischer.

Jackson — the alleged gunman in the dog walker shooting — was also charged with one count each of assault with a semiautomatic firearm and felon carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle.

HeySoCal

One dead, two hospitalized following possible fentanyl exposure

A 30-year-old man died Monday and two other men were hospitalized following apparent exposure to a substance thought to be fentanyl, authorities said. Paramedics and hazardous-materials teams were sent to the 200 block of West 115th Street about 9 a.m. on a report that two people were exposed to an unknown substance, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

 https://heysocal.com/

